Eggs Sold at Costco Recalled

More than 10,000 cartons of eggs sold at Costco under the Kirkland Signature brand are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. Handsome Brook Farms, a New York-based organic egg supplier, issued a voluntary recall on Nov. 27 for 10,800 retail units of Organic Pasture Raised eggs distributed to more than two dozen Costco stores across five states, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall impacts Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs. The eggs are packaged in plastic egg cartons labeled with Kirkland Signature on the top. The recall only affects those cartons with the UPC code 9661910680, the Julian code 327 and a “Use By Date” of Jan 6, 2025, which can be found on the side. The 24-count recalled eggs were distributed to 25 Costco stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee beginning Nov. 22.

“The recall was initiated after the company determined that eggs not intended for retail distribution were instead packaged and distributed in retail packaging,” Handsome Brook Farm said in its recall. “Additional supply chain controls and retraining are being put in place to prevent recurrence.”

While no illness complaints have been reported at this time, the notice said there is concern that the eggs “have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella,” the organism that can cause salmonellosis, a common foodborne illness. Symptoms of salmonellosis typically occur within 12 to 72 hours of consumption, per Cleveland Clinic, and include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. Although most people recover within four to seven days and do not require treatment, in rare cases, the infection can spread from the intestines to the bloodstream, requiring the individual to be hospitalized.

Due to the health risks associated with the eggs, consumers have been advised to not consume them. The recalled eggs can be returned to their local Costco for a full refund or should be disposed of.

The Costco egg recall is separate from a larger egg recall in September and October linked to a salmonella outbreak that resulted in a reported 93 illnesses and 34 hospitalizations in 12 states. According to the CDC, several of those sickened reported having eaten at the same restaurant, and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection traced the source of eggs supplied to restaurants. The eggs, from Milo’s Poultry Farms, are no longer available.