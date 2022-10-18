Pasta Salad Recalled

Craftology is urging consumers not to eat one of its products. On Oct. 11, the Michigan-based company issued a voluntary recall of one of its pasta salad products. The recall, which stems from a previously announced recall from Lipari Foods, is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, with there being concern that cashews, a tree nut, may be in the products.

According to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and drug Administration (FDA), the recall only affects 14 ounce containers of Craftology This Is My Happy Place Pasta Salad. Distributed in retail stores in the midwestern United States, the recalled product was sold in a clear plastic clamshell package that had a label wrapped around the top side, and bottom of the container. The label bears the lot code and use by date, products affected by the recall including those with use by date 10/04/22 and lot code 223008; use by date 10/12/22 and lot code 220709; use by date 10/14/22 and lot code 220909; use by date 10/18/22 and lot code 221309; use by date 10/20/22 and lot code 221509; use by date 10/25/22 and lot code 222009; and use by date 10/27/22 and lot code 222209.

The recall was issued not due to an issue caused by Craftology, but rather in response to a separate recall. The Zeeland, Michigan-based company sources its sunflower seeds from Lipari Foods, which on Oct. 7 recalled its sunflower seeds in 18 states due to the presence of undeclared cashews. Per a recall notice shared by the FDA, Lipari Foods' sunflower seed products are packaged by sister company JLM, which "discovered cashews in the bulk Oil Roasted and Salted Sunflower Seeds product from their bulk supplier, Shah Trading Co." Cashews, a tree nut, pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers allergic to them. Tree nut allergies are some of the most common food allergies. Symptoms of an allergy include hives or itching in and around the mouth, wheezing, skin redness, swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat, and abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. In rare cases, consumption of products containing tree nuts can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to either of the recalls. In both cases, consumers have been advised not to consume the recalled products due to the risk they pose. The recalled products should instead be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.