Cheese Recalled Just Days After Christmas

The Christmas season just got a bit less cheerful for cheese lovers. Just a day after Christmas, Coles Finest Australian Washed Rind Cheese was recalled. The recall was issued by Coles Supermarkets on Dec. 26 due to potential E. coli contamination, meaning the cheese poses a health risk to consumers.

Consumers were first alerted to the recall via a notice posted by Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA). The recall seems to only affect consumers in Australia, where the recalled product was available to purchase at Coles Supermarket stores in Victoria and Tasmania and Coles Online. The specific product affected by the recall is the company's Coles Finest Australian Washed Rind Cheese. However, several Best Before dates are affected, with those cheeses with Best before dates of 14th Dec 2022 up to and including 1st Feb 2023 included. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand urged consumers not to eat these products, which should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The concern surrounding Coles Finest Australian Washed Rind Cheese has to do with potential E. coli contamination. Escherichia coli, commonly abbreviated as E. coli, are bacteria found in the environment, foods, and intestines of people and animals. While some strains are harmless, others, such as Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), can make people sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. Some people may also experience a fever. Symptoms can appear three to four days after exposure to contaminated foods, though the CDC notes illnesses can start anywhere from 1 to 10 days after exposure.

The recall marks just the latest recall issued by Coles Supermarkets this month. On Dec. 17, the company recalled a number of spinach products sold at Coles and Coles Express stores across Australia due to potential contamination with unsafe plant material, which could cause consumers to become sick. The recall affects products that were available for purchase in stores in the Australian territories of Queensland, New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory, Victoria, South Australia, and the Northern Territory. The complete list of products included in the recall can be found here. Consumers are urged not to eat these recalled products.