Frozen Burritos Recalled
A California company recalled several varieties of frozen burritos earlier this month. The burritos had undeclared milk ingredients, which could be dangerous to those with milk allergies. The recall was issued on Dec. 21 out of an abundance of caution.
Miso Brothers, Inc., doing business as Alpha Foods, of Glendale, California voluntarily recalled varieties of its Meatless Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos. They could pose a health risk for those with milk allergies because they could have traces of the milk protein casein. The products were distributed nationally and sent to customers directly through Alpha Foods' website, according to the company statement published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website. Below is the list of recalled products.
|
Product Description
|
Lot Number(s)
|
UPC
|
Expiration Date(s
|
Bac'n Scramble Breakfast Burrito
|
052822BSB; 062022BS
|
855099007948
|
5/28/2024; 6/20/2024
|
Meatless Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
|
092122MSS
|
810070350093
|
9/21/2024
|
Meatless Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich
|
062822SCS; 070722SCS
|
810070350109
|
6/28/2024; 7/7/2024
|
Chik'n Fajita Burrito
|
031522CFB; 041322CFB; P2-22109
|
855099007047
|
3/15/2024; 4/13/2024; 4/19/2024
|
Meatless Sausage Breakfast Burrito
|
081122MSB; 101522MSS; 110222MSB
|
855099007733
|
8/11/2024; 10/15/2024; 11/2/2024
|
Philly Burrito
|
072822PB; 101822PB; P2-22266
|
855099007023
|
7/28/2024; 10/18/2024; 9/23/2024
|
Pizza Burrito
|
041422PB
|
855099007016
|
4/14/2024
|Streakless Ranchero Burrito
|022422SRB
|855099007764
|2/24/2024
The recall was initiated after it was found the products were sent to retailers and customers without a warning that they have a milk ingredient. "Subsequent investigation indicates that the contamination is likely to have occurred during the production of our products," the company stated. Click here for images of the recalled products.
Consumers who purchased products covered under the recall should not eat them. They can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers can contact Alpha Foods via email at customerservice@eatalphafoods.com.
A milk allergy is one of the most common food allergies among children, notes the Mayo Clinic. Reactions typically occur right after consuming milk. Symptoms may differ from person to person, but some of the most common include hives, wheezing, itching or tingling around the lips or mouth, swelling around the mouth or throat, coughing, shortness of breath, and vomiting. Diarrhea, abdominal cramps, runny nose, watery eyes, and colic in babies can also develop.
In extreme cases, anaphylaxis may occur. This is a life-threatening response that narrows airways and makes it difficult to breathe. If this happens, medical treatment is necessary, including an EpiPen shot and a trip to the emergency room.