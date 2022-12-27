Frozen Burritos Recalled

By Daniel S. Levine

A California company recalled several varieties of frozen burritos earlier this month. The burritos had undeclared milk ingredients, which could be dangerous to those with milk allergies. The recall was issued on Dec. 21 out of an abundance of caution.

Miso Brothers, Inc., doing business as Alpha Foods, of Glendale, California voluntarily recalled varieties of its Meatless Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos. They could pose a health risk for those with milk allergies because they could have traces of the milk protein casein. The products were distributed nationally and sent to customers directly through Alpha Foods' website, according to the company statement published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website. Below is the list of recalled products.

Product Description

Lot Number(s)

UPC

Expiration Date(s

Bac'n Scramble Breakfast Burrito

052822BSB; 062022BS

855099007948  

5/28/2024; 6/20/2024  

Meatless Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

092122MSS

810070350093  

9/21/2024

Meatless Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich

062822SCS; 070722SCS

810070350109  

6/28/2024; 7/7/2024

Chik'n Fajita Burrito

031522CFB; 041322CFB; P2-22109

855099007047  

3/15/2024; 4/13/2024; 4/19/2024  

Meatless Sausage Breakfast Burrito

081122MSB; 101522MSS; 110222MSB

855099007733  

8/11/2024; 10/15/2024; 11/2/2024

Philly Burrito

072822PB; 101822PB; P2-22266

855099007023  

7/28/2024; 10/18/2024; 9/23/2024

Pizza Burrito

041422PB

855099007016  

4/14/2024  
Streakless Ranchero Burrito 022422SRB
 855099007764  
 2/24/2024  

The recall was initiated after it was found the products were sent to retailers and customers without a warning that they have a milk ingredient. "Subsequent investigation indicates that the contamination is likely to have occurred during the production of our products," the company stated. Click here for images of the recalled products.

Consumers who purchased products covered under the recall should not eat them. They can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers can contact Alpha Foods via email at customerservice@eatalphafoods.com.

A milk allergy is one of the most common food allergies among children, notes the Mayo Clinic. Reactions typically occur right after consuming milk. Symptoms may differ from person to person, but some of the most common include hives, wheezing, itching or tingling around the lips or mouth, swelling around the mouth or throat, coughing, shortness of breath, and vomiting. Diarrhea, abdominal cramps, runny nose, watery eyes, and colic in babies can also develop.

In extreme cases, anaphylaxis may occur. This is a life-threatening response that narrows airways and makes it difficult to breathe. If this happens, medical treatment is necessary, including an EpiPen shot and a trip to the emergency room. 

