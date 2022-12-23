Walmart Chicken Products Recalled in 28 States

More than 6,000 pounds of frozen chicken products sold at Walmart stores nationwide are being pulled from store shelves in a new multi-state recall. On Dec. 14, Mountain View Packaging, LLC issued a voluntary recall of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products due to misbranding and undeclared allergen issues after it was determined the product may contain shrimp.

The recall only affects the Boise, Idaho-based company's Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recalled products were produced November 17, 2022 and packaged in 18.5 oz packages of "INNOVASIAN Crispy Chicken with Almonds ENTRÉE." The packages feature lot code 22321-1, UPC code 695119120499, a best by date 05/24/2023, and the USDA mark of inspection, but they do not bear the establishment number. Approximately 6,013 pounds of the frozen, ready-to-eat are affected by the recall, with the products having been shipped to retail locations nationwide and sold to Walmart stores in 28 states. The retailer posted a 23-page list the affected stores on its website.

The recall was initiated after Mountain View Packaging, LLC received a consumer complaint reporting shrimp in a product labeled as Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée. Shrimp is a shellfish, meaning anyone who has an allergy or severe sensitivity to shellfish run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction. According to the Mayo Clinic, reactions to shellfish range from mild symptoms to severe and even life-threatening and typically start within minutes to an hour after eating or having contact with shellfish. Common symptoms include hives, nasal stuffiness, itchy and irritated skin, wheezing or trouble breathing, facial swelling, coughing, and dizziness. In rare cases, a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis can occur.

The FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the product at this time. Due to the potentially life-threatening risk the product poses to some consumers, those who purchased the recalled Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products are urged not to eat them. Retailers have also been advised not to sell the product. The product should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.