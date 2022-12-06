Ground Beef Public Health Alert Issued Due to E. Coli Concerns

A health alert has been issued for certain ground beef products due to e. coli contamination fears. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Dec. 5 issued a public health alert advising consumers not to eat ground beef sold at La Michoacana Meat Market, as the product poses a serious health risk. Per the alert, a sample of the product tested positive for the presence of Escherichia coli (E. coli) O157:H7.

The alert, which is not a recall, is in relation to raw ground beef that was packaged for consumers behind the meat counter at La Michoacana Meat Market, in Greenville, Texas, located at 5106 Wesley St., Greenville, Texas, 75402. The product was sold in varying weights and the butcher paper contained, "CARNE MOLIDA REGULAR/GROUND BEEF" on it. The FSIS also noted that the affected ground beef products were ground in store on Nov. 28, 2022 and have "Packed On" dates ranging Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2022, and "Sell By Dec. 1 2022" on the label. The product was available for sale through Dec. 1, but no later. No other products are affected by the health alert.

The FSIS issued the public health alert after routine testing produced a sample that was confirmed positive for the presence of E. coli O157:H7. Escherichia coli, commonly abbreviated as E. coli, are bacteria found in the environment, foods, and intestines of people and animals. While some strains are harmless, others can make people sick. E. coli O157:H7 is the most common strain to cause illness in people, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Signs and symptoms of infection may appear within two to eight days after exposure to the organism and may include dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps. Although most people recover within a week, some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Some people may develop hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure.

At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the ground beef products. However, the FSIS said it is concerned the product may still be in the freezers or refrigerators of consumers. The FSIS advised that consumers who purchased the ground beef products not consume them and instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. The agency reminded consumers that raw meats should be safely prepared and ground beef should only be consumed when it has been cooked to a temperature of 160 Fahrenheit.