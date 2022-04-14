Cheese Crackers Recalled After Manufacturing Mixup

✖

B&G Foods recalled over 1,800 cases of crackers over the weekend because of a significant packaging mistake. The boxes were supposed to have Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers, but they were filled with animal-shaped crackers instead. The animal crackers contain egg and milk, ingredients not declared on the Cheddalicious boxes.

The issue affects 1,855 cases of the 6 oz. Cheddalicious boxes with a "best by" date of Sept. 5, 2022, according to the company's announcement published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website Saturday. The UPC is "8-19898-01491-0." The problem does not affect any other varieties of Back to Nature products with a different "best by" date.

A consumer discovered the issue when they opened a box and discovered animal crackers instead of the Cheddalicious crackers and contacted the company. A third-party co-packer that makes the product made the mistake. A completely different food company produces the animal crackers.

Although no allergic reactions have been linked to this specific issue, B&G Foods recalled all Cheddalicious crackers with a Sept. 5 "best by" date out of an abundance of caution. The affected product was shipped to customer warehouses in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The recall was issued with the cooperation of the FDA and the third-party packer.

Consumers who bought the product can return it for a full refund. Consumers can contact B&G foods at 855-346-2225 or BackToNatureFoods.com/contact-us. Click here to see photos of the affected product.

People with an allergy or sensitivity to egg or milk ingredients could have severe reactions if they consume the animal crackers. Egg and milk allergies are two of the most common food allergies among children. According to the Mayo Clinic, many children outgrow their egg allergy before adolescence. The most extreme symptom of an egg or milk allergy is anaphylaxis, which requires immediate medical attention, including a trip to the hospital and an EpiPen shot. Signs of anaphylaxis include constriction of airways, making it difficult to breathe; rapid pulse; abdominal pain and cramping; and shock.

The FDA frequently publishes recalls involving label mistakes. Conagra Brands recalled two Wish-Bone salad dressings in late January because the labels did not list egg as an ingredient, as required. The recall covered Chunky Blue Cheese and Thousand Island flavors with Best By dates between January 2023 and February 2023. Click here for more details on that recall.