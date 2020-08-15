CDC Announces Coronavirus Patients Gain Immunity After Recovery, but Only Temporarily

✖

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has discovered a period of immunity for those that have been infected by coronavirus. However, it's a limited window of time.

On Friday, the CDC announced that those who have been tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered are immune from re-infection for up to three months, according to ABC News. It's even possible for them to interact with others. In fact, people who have tested positive do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to three months so long as no symptoms develop. This marks the first time that any kind of definitive immunity has been discovered since the pandemic began. However, "if there is no other cause identified for their symptoms," the CDC recommends getting tested again.

Despite the fact that there are currently more than 20 million confirmed cases worldwide, with roughly one-quarter of them in the U.S., the social distancing guidelines recommended by health officials have gone unpracticed and often unenforced, helping contribute to the surging number of cases. While the celebrity PSA was a common feature of social media when the pandemic was declared in March, Ryan Reynolds has brought the fad back in a plea to people to continue to adhere to guidelines.

On Friday, Reynolds took to Twitter with the simple request: "Don't kill my mom." His message was very on-brand for the Deadpool star, even getting in a dig at his friend, activist David Suzuki, and frequent social media foil, Hugh Jackman.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan had asked for Reynolds and his fellow famous Canadian, Seth Rogen, to help get their message out during the pandemic. Reynolds responded Friday with a message, warning that it might not be a "great idea" to take medical advice from him. "Unless it's plastic surgery. Which, a lot of people don't know this, but I used to be Hugh Jackman," Reynolds joked. He noted it was "dangerous" for young people in British Columbia to keep partying at this time.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield has also cautioned that the U.S. will have the "worst fall" due to the pandemic, not to mention flu season, if Americans do not follow four "simple" guidelines. Speaking with WebMD, Redfield said Americans would need to continue wearing face masks, practice social distancing by staying six feet apart, washing hands with soap and warm water and avoid large crowds to slow the spread of the virus. His remarks came not long after the U.S. surpassed five million cases.