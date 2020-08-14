Second Stimulus Check: Donald Trump Blames Democrats for 'Holding up' Bill, Ready to Give Money to States, Local Governments

✖

While American citizens wait for a second stimulus check to help with financial pressure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats for "holding up" a new bill. In a recent tweet, Trump stated that he is ready to give money to states and local governments, but is unable to due to Democrat leaders not agreeing to a new stimulus package plan. Along with the government funding, he states he is also ready to send money to groups such as first responders and teachers.

This tweet was part of a series meant to crticize Democrat leaders for not agreeing to a stimulus package that Trump and his administration seem to feels is satisfactory. "I have directed

[Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin] to get ready to send direct payments ($3,400 for family of four) to all Americans," Trump wrote in another tweet, then adding, "DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING THIS UP!" A third tweet saw the U.S. president write, "I am ready to have @USTreasury and @SBA send additional PPP payments to small businesses that have been hurt by the ChinaVirus. DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING THIS UP!"

I am ready to send Rental Assistance payments to hardworking Americans that have been hurt by the ChinaVirus. DEMOCRATS ARE HOLDING THIS UP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

Trump has repeatedly claimed that Democrats holding up a new stimulus bill, but during an interview on Fox Business Network's Mornings with Maria, Trump said something that raised eyebrows, and indicated that he too was unwilling to agree to a deal. "It's their fault. They want $3.5 billion for something that's fraudulent. For the mail-in votes, universal mail-in ballots," he said, blaming Democrats for expecting the next bill to inlclude measures for universal mail-in voting. This is something he has a history of being critical of.

"They want $25 billion for the post office," Trump continued. "They need that money so it can work and they can take these millions and millions of ballots. [...] But if they don't get those two items, then they can't have mail-in ballots." Trump then made the comment that has had many talking. "If we don't make a deal, that means they won’t get the money and they won’t have universal mail-in voting," he said, indicating that he will not agree to a bill either, as long as it includes mail-in voting measures.

While he is outspoken in his disdain for the option, Trump will actually be voting by mail-in ballot this year. It was reported that he will voting this way in the Florida primary, where he claims residence. His wife, Melania Trump will also be voting by mail-in ballot.