Carrot Cake Recalled

A popular desert treat has just been recalled after it was found to pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers. Some Carrot Cake Squares have been recalled by Leonard Novelty Bakery after they were found to contain an undeclared allergen. Although the recall was initiated on May 17, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did not post the notice to its website until June 7.

Per the FDA's notice, the recall affects Leonard Novelty Bakery's Carrot Cake Squares with the UPC code 0-96162-12483-8. It includes lots SL21R 10222 12483, SL21R 10322 12483, and SL21R 10822 12483. The recalled cakes were sold in Leonard Novelty Bakery's Bakery departments from early May until May 17, 2022. The notice said, "this recall does not apply to any other lot codes of Carrot Cake Squares or other UPC codes or varieties of Cake Squares sold in our Bakery departments."

The recall was issued due to the cakes potentially containing undeclared walnuts. Walnuts are a tree nut, which is one of the most common food allergies in both children and adults. According to Healthline, allergic reactions to tree nuts can range from mild to life-threatening. Symptoms of an allergic reaction to tree nuts can appear within a few minutes or up to 30 minutes after exposure and include abdominal pain, nausea, trouble swallowing, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, and itching of the mouth, throat, skin, eyes, hands, or other body regions, among others. In rare instances, exposure may cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. Anaphylaxis requires treatment with an epinephrine autoinjector and a trip to the emergency room. Tree nut allergies, along with peanut and shellfish allergies, are among the most common causes of anaphylaxis.

No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection to the recall, according to the notice. Due to the severe risk tree nuts pose to some consumers, those who purchased the recalled Carrot Cake Squares are urged not to consume them. The recalled cakes can instead be returned to the store for a full refund. Those with further questions regarding the recall can contact Leonard Novelty Bakery at 201-296-0888 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.