Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Recalled

A Baltimore ice cream company recalled its peanut butter cup flavor because the product might be contaminated with Salmonella. The product, made by Taharka Brothers Ice Cream, was distributed to stores, ice cream shops, restaurants, and direct-to-consumer delivery services throughout Maryland and Washington, D.C. between March 1 and May 28. The recall is linked to the Salmonella outbreak involving Jif peanut butter.

Taharka Brothers' Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream flavor is distributed in 16-ounce paper print containers and 2.5-gallon brown, rectangular cardboard containers. The 16-ounce containers' barcode will include the number 38455-78827. No illnesses have been reportedly caused by the consumption of Taharka Brothers' ice cream. Click here for photos of the recalled products.

Taharka Brothers used J.M. Smicher's Jif peanut butter in its Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream flavor until May 28 in packages sent to Green Valley Marketplace, Streets Market, Eddies of Roland Park, Good Food Markets Santoni's, Graul's Market, and Geresbecks. Wholesale customers should remove the ice cream from store shelves and dispose of the product. They can send photos of the recalled product to duane@taharkabrothers.com, along with the name and address of the business for a full refund. Individual consumers should not consume the ice cream and return the product for a refund. Individuals can also contact taharkacs@gmail.com or 410-698-2738 with further questions.

In May, J.M. Smucker recalled certain Jif brand peanut butter products nationwide after the FDA, CDC, and local health officials linked a multistate Salmonella outbreak to the food. The recall led to an avalanche of other recalls since Jif peanut butter is used in dozens of other products. J.M. Smucker launched a website where consumers can enter UPC and product codes to file a claim for reimbursement.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella can also experience fever, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the organism could get into the bloodstream and lead to arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, and other severe illnesses.

There were other ice cream recalls unrelated to the Jif Salmonella outbreak recently. In May, the Massachusetts company HP Hood recalled over 4,400 cases of Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Planet Oat Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert. A consumer discovered that the Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl flavor was packaged in a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough container that did not list peanuts as an ingredient, which would make it dangerous for consumers with a peanut allergy.