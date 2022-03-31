Caitlyn Jenner Gets Contributor Job at Major News Network

Caitlyn Jenner is the newest contributor at Fox News after the network announced that the Olympian, reality TV star and California gubernatorial candidate will make her first appearance on Hannity Thursday night. Jenner is expected to offer commentary and analysis for different programs across Fox News Media platforms.

“I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to Fox News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people,” Jenner, 72, said in a statement. Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said, “Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all. She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner’s won’t be a completely new face on the network; she has made several appearances on Fox News over the last few years. Earlier this month, she discussed transgender athletes on America Reports, criticizing the NCAA’s transgender participation policy for athletes.

Jenner has been vocal in the political sphere in the past few years. Before joining Fox News, the longtime Republican ran for governor of California last year during a recall election. However, the recall of Gavin Newson failed. Throughout the 2016 presidential election, Jenner supportedDonald Trump in his successful bid for the White House, but she publicly split from him in 2017 when he announced he was banning transgender people from serving in the military. Jenner came out as transgender in 2015. She notably said at an event in 2016 she found it “harder to come out as a Republican” than as transgender.

Jenner, who won gold in the decathlon at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, became a household name for her role on the reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. At the time, she was married to famous momager Kris Jenner, with whom she shares daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. Caitlyn Jenner also shares two adult children, Burt Jenner and Casey Marino, with ex-wife Chrystie Scott. She is also a parent to Brandon Jenner and Brody Jenner, whom she shares with ex-wife Linda Thompson.