Burger King Freshens Breakfast Menu With New Item

Popeyes continues making moves in the ongoing fast food chicken sandwich wars, introducing a new spicier variety of their entrant. Meanwhile, Burger King is focusing their efforts on a different plane. The iconic burger chain has set its sights on breakfast, the latest competitive arena for fast food chains, officially introducing new Cheesy Breakfast Melts to a revamped breakfast lineup.

Set to be available at participating BK locations nationwide beginning Monday, May 16, the new Cheesy Breakfast Melts pack plenty of flavor and come in three varieties. According to Chew Boom, which was first to confirm the new menu item, Cheesy Breakfast Melts feature your choice of Sausage, Bacon, or Black Forest Ham and are layered with two slices of American cheese and a fluffy folded egg on toasted round bread. The new Cheesy Breakfast Melts carry a suggested price of $2.99 each, though prices may vary by location.

First spotted in Southern California earlier this month, the new Cheesy Breakfast Melts are rolling out just two months after BK first added sandwich melts to the menu. After a successful test run at select locations in Ohio throughout January, the fast food restaurant chain added a trio of Whopper Melts – the traditional Whopper Melt, the Spicy Whopper Melt, and the Bacon Whopper Melt – to menus nationwide in early March. Similar to the new breakfast melts, Whopper Melts feature a list of ingredients, including melty American cheese, sandwiched between two slices of toasted bread.

Burger King's breakfast menu expansion follows the late February announcement from Wendy's that the beloved fast food restaurant chain would launch breakfast in all Wendy's restaurants across Canada this spring. Then in March, Wendy's introduced its first new breakfast menu item in the U.S. in two years, the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit, part of a Hot Honey Duo.

Prior to the major breakfast moves made by Wendy's and other competing fast food chains, Burger King in late 2021 seemed to acknowledge it was faltering in the breakfast realm. During company's third-quarter 2021 earnings call, CEO Jose Cil said the company views "breakfast as one of the most incremental menu and daypart opportunities for the brand," at the time hinting at a possible expansion. BK's current breakfast lineup offers a limited offering of Croissan'wichs and mix-and-match meals.