Wendy's Reveals 'SpongeBob' Krabby Patty Meal

Wendy's is bringing the iconic Krabby Patty to life in a new collaboration with SpongeBob SquarePants and Paramount. The two companies are celebrating SpongeBob's 25th anniversary with a "Krabby Patty Kollab," featuring two new items – the "Krabby Patty Kollab Burger" and the "Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty." Both menu items will go on sale around the U.S. on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Wendy's and Paramount announced this collaboration on Wednesday, Oct. 2 with plans to launch in the U.S., Canada and Guam a week later. The press release emphasizes the long-time mystery among fans about the Krabby Patty itself – the signature menu item of the Krusty Krab with a coveted "secret formula" that has never been described. However, Wendy's is only promising to give its take on the burger, so the mystery will still persist.

The Krabby Patty Kollab Burger consists of a quarter-pound beef patty with two slices of melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and a top-secret "Krabby Kollab" sauce on a toasted bun. This matches all the canonical ingredients of the Krabby Patty fans have cataloged over the years, and leaves some room for mystery. Meanwhile, the Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty is a Vanilla Frosty with a Pineapple Mango flavored puree swirl.

"'The Krabby Patty Kollab' marks another innovative way to continue the landmark 25th-anniversary celebration of SpongeBob SquarePants, bringing Bikini Bottom to the surface like never before," said Paramount executive Dario Spina. "Wendy's pulse on pop culture and connection to fans makes this collaboration a perfect match for Paramount, and we're looking forward to delivering memorable and immersive experiences through custom creative, engaging social content and recognizable influence."

"In a world of people cutting corners, Wendy's is known for quality in everything we do – from our fresh, famous food to collaborations with brands that our fans love," added Wendy's executive LIdnsay Radkoski. "So, it makes sense that two of the most iconic squares in pop culture are teaming up to bring a taste of this unique, limited-time experience to life for fans of all ages!"

Fans have speculated about the secret Krabby Patty formula for years, but the series has only ever teased the mystery and added to it. However, off-screen, animator Vincent Waller once revealed that series creator Steve Hillenburg "let slip" that "there is absolutely no meat in the Krabby Patty." If that holds true, then we know Wendy's got at least one thing wrong in this recreation.

SpongeBob SquarePants is streaming now on Paramount+ and Prime Video. The Krabby Patty Kollab items go on sale on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at participating Wendy's.