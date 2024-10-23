McDonald’s President Speaks out as Burgers Are Linked to 1 Death and Multiple Hospitalizations

McDonald’s CEO Joe Erlinger is vowing that “food safety is so important” as the CDC, USDA, and FDA investigate a deadly E. coli outbreak linked to the favorite fast food chain. In a video statement Wednesday after Quarter Pounder burgers at McDonald’s were linked to at least 49 reported sicknesses across 10 states, including 10 hospitalizations and one death, Erlinger announced that the Quarter Pounder, as well as slivered onions, will be removed from McDonald’s menus in certain locations.

“Food safety is so important to me and everyone at McDonald’s,” Elinger said. “Today, after close consultation with regulatory authorities, including the CDC, USDA, and FDA, we’ve taken steps to proactively remove slivered onions, which are used in Quarter Pounders from restaurants in select states. We also made the decision to temporarily remove the Quarter Pounder from restaurants in select states. The decision to do this is not one we take lightly, and it was made in close consultation with the CDC.”

The move comes amid an E. coli outbreak impacting 10 states. The CDC said Tuesday that there have been 49 reported sicknesses, with most of those sickened having reported “eating Quarter Pounder hamburgers from McDonald’s.” Most of the illnesses are in Colorado and Nebraska, according to the release. The agency said that 10 people have been hospitalize as a result of the outbreak, including a child who had hemolytic uremic syndrome. There has also been one confirmed death of an older person. The CDC described the investigation as “fast-moving” and confirmed that McDonald’s is working with investigators to figure out which ingredient is causing the illnesses.

In his statement, Erlinger clarified that “the majority of states and the majority of menu items are not affected.” Other popular beef products, including the Cheeseburger, Hamburger, Big Mac, McDouble, and the Double Cheeseburger, “are not impacted,” he said. He added that the removal of slivered onions and the Quarter Pounder in select states “is a temporary change as the investigation continues, and we are working quickly to return our full menu in these states as soon as possible.”

“I hope these steps demonstrate McDonald’s commitment to food safety. I also want to thank the teams working tirelessly to support this investigation,” Erlinger concluded. “We will continue to update you on the actions we’re taking. At McDonald’s, you can count on us to do the right thing.”

According to the FDA, McDonald’s has removed slivered onions and quarter-pound patties restaurants stores in Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Wyoming and portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico and Oklahoma. Quarter Pounder burgers may be unavailable in other states as well.