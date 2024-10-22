McDonald’s Linked to E. coli Outbreak With 1 Dead and 10 Hospitalized

McDonald’s customers around the country are nervous after the Centers For Disease Control found an E. coli outbreak linked to the fast food chain’s famous Quarter Pounder hamburger. An investigation has been launched to determine which ingredient is contaminated. As a result, McDonald’s has removed ingredients from the burger, and many won’t be sold in certain states. There have been 49 cases, 10 hospitalizations, and one death reported since the investigation began on Tuesday.

Most people dealing with the outbreak reported they began feeling sick after consuming a Quarter Pounder at McDonald’s. Since the outbreak began, McDonald’s stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter-pound beef patties in several states that have been impacted. Quarter pound beef patties are only used on Quarter Pounders, as well as fresh slivered onions, which are primarily used on Quarter Pounder hamburgers and not other items offered on the menu.

Severe side effects of the infection include diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit, diarrhea lasting more than three days, bloody diarrhea, inability to keep liquids down via vomiting, and dehydration. In most cases, medical attention is not necessary, and most people recover without treatment after 5 to 7 days.

Mayo Clinic reports E. coli (Escherichia) is a bacteria normally living in the intestines of healthy people and animals. Most types of E. coli are harmless but more serious strains can cause severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting. Signs and symptoms of E. coli infection usually begin three or four days after exposure. Potential sources of exposure include contaminated food, and person-to-person contact.

Most foods that contain contaminated bacteria are ground beef, unpasteurized milk, and fresh produce. Some water in streams, rivers, lakes and water used to irrigate crops can also be contaminated. There is no vaccine or medication that can prevent E. coli.

Per the CDC, have been reported in the following states so far: Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri Montana, Nebraska, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.