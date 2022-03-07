Burger King Adds Three New Sandwiches to the Menu

A trio of new sandwiches have just landed on the Burger King menu. The fan-favorite fast food chain is set to roll out Whopper Melt sandwiches nationwide later this month. The Whopper Melt lineup features three all-new sandwiches that put a twist on BK’s famed Whopper burger.

The new Whopper Melts “are a cheesy, melty way to enjoy a flame-grilled Whopper,” according to BK. The new Whopper Melts are available in three varieties, each served with the chain’s flame-grilled beef patties and sandwiched between two slices of toasted bread. The traditional Whopper Melt is layered with two Whopper Jr. Patties adding up to a quarter-pound of flame-grilled beef, melty American cheese, caramelized onions, and Stacker Sauce. Turning up the heat, the Spicy Whopper Melt adds jalapenos and creamy spicy sauce to the mix. The Bacon Whopper Melt, meanwhile, boasts all of the same ingredients as the traditional Whopper Melt with the addition of crispy bacon.

According to BK, Whopper Melts are “a new way to Whopper.” The Whopper first debuted on menus back in 1957, the famed burger boasting a quarter pound of savory flame-grilled beef that is topped with juicy tomatoes, fresh lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a soft sesame seed bun. In the decades since its debut, the Whopper has become one of the most iconic fast food items, on the same tier as the McDonald’s Big Mac.

Whopper Melt sandwiches are slated to hit Burger King menus nationwide on Thursday, March 10, two months after the chain first started testing the sandwiches at select locations in Ohio. To celebrate their nationwide debut, Burger King is offering Royal Perks members exclusive access to limited-time, curated Whopper Melt Meal combos, starting at $6. The Whopper Melt Meal combos are available. via the BK App and bk.com. The three Whopper Melt sandwiches can be enjoyed a la carte for a suggested starting price of $4.29.

The addition of Whopper Melts to the menu comes as some BK locations undergo a massive menu change-up. Carrols Restaurant Group, which is Burger King’s largest franchisee in the United States, confirmed during an earnings call in late February that BK restaurants operated by the company have not only reduced the number of chicken nuggets in meals from 10 pieces to eight, but have also pulled the Whopper from the discount menu and entirely dropped the famed burger from its Two for $6 and Two for $5 promotions. The changes were made in response to inflation.