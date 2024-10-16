KFC Announces New Chicken Tenders

Forget the fast food chicken sandwich wars, KFC is waging a new chicken battle. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain is known for its finger lickin’ good chicken, and its offerings just got even more flavorful, with KFC introducing the all-new Original Recipe Tenders, double hand-breaded chicken tenders using KFC’s legendary secret blend of 11 herbs and spices.

“We know consumers crave bold flavor and chicken tenders are a familiar favorite – that’s why we’re proudly proclaiming the deliciousness of our new tenders seasoned with our secret recipe of 11 herbs & spices. Nothing hits like the unmatched flavor of KFC’s Original Recipe,” Catherine Tan-Gillespie, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Development Officer, KFC U.S., said in a press release. “And with an unbeatable $5 deal, we think you’ll agree our new tenders are poised to win the chicken tender battle.”

Photo Credit: KFC

KFC is hoping the new Original Recipe Tenders, which officially launched on Oct. 14, will mark the latest blow in the ongoing fast food chicken wars, and the chain is “taking the battle right to the doorsteps of the competition.” Beginning Thursday, Oct. 17, onlookers in Baton Rouge (where Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers was founded in 1996), New Orleans (where Popeyes was founded in 1972), and Atlanta (where Chick-fil-A got its start in 1967) will be surprised with free Original Recipe Tenders.

The new Original Recipe Tenders can be ordered by themselves or as part of the Original Recipe Tenders Box. With a price tag of just $5, the meal includes three KFC Original Recipe Tenders, Secret Recipe Fries, and two of KFC’s signature sauces. The sauce options include the new Comeback Sauce, described as a “creamy, zesty, craveable sauce that pairs perfectly with our world-famous Original Recipe fried chicken,” the sweet and tangy Sitcky Chicky sauce, or the classic KFC sauce, a smoky blend of tangy and sweet flavors.

KFC fans can pair the Original Recipe Tenders with a tasty new dessert. Alongside the new chicken tenders, KFC launched the new Cherry Pie Poppers, which feature warm cherry pie filling wrapped in a buttery and flaky crust.

With Halloween just around the corner, KFC is also handing out some great treats. From Oct. 19 through Oct. 31, KFC Rewards members can score scary-good deals on KFC favorites, including the new Original Recipe Tenders, Secret Recipe Fries, and more.