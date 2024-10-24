Taco Bell Revives 5 Retro Menu Items From the 1960s and Beyond

Taco Bell’s new “Decades Menu” features five revived menu items – one from the 1960s, one from the 70s, one from the 80s, one from the 90s and one from the early aughts. The fast food chain just announced the new menu, featuring the Tostada, the Green Sauce Burrito, the Meximelt, the Gordita Supreme and the Caramel Apple Empanada. All of them will go on sale on Thursday, Oct. 31 at participating restaurants.

Taco Bell is celebrating half a century by looking back at where the company has been. All of the 20th century throwbacks will become available on Halloween, while the Caramel Apple Empanada will not be available until Nov. 21. There are other perks to this sale as well, including some retro-style swag featuring Taco Bell logos and designs from the past. Customers will be able to pick up plastic cups with old-school designs in store, while hoodies and stainless steel cups will need to be ordered through the app.

The Tostada is the oldest item on this list, as it was available at the very first Taco Bell location in Downey, California in 1962. It consists of a tostada shell topped with refried beans, red sauce, lettuce and shredded cheese, and it will cost $2.19 when the Decades Menu goes on sale. Next is the Green Sauce Burrito – a soft tortilla containing refried beans, onions, shredded cheese and tomatillo-jalapeño green sauce. It will cost $2.49.

The 1980s are represented on this list by the Meximelt – a tortilla filled with beef, pico de gallo and a three-cheese blend including mozzarella, cheddar and monterey jack. It will go for $3, and is one of the most-requested revivals, according to Taco Bell. The Gordita Supreme of the 90s will also cost $3. For those that don’t recall, it’s a flatbread stuffed with beef, sour cream, lettus, tomatoes and the three-cheese blend described above. The Gordita Supreme will also be available in the “Luxe Cravings Box” – a $7 combo that also includes the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Double Stacked Taco, chips and nacho neese with a fountain drink.

Finally, the Caramel Apple Empanada is a pocket of crispy dough packed with apple pieces and caramel, all for $3. It will come in late for desert, and will be available for just $1 on the Taco Bell app for those who order all four other Decades Menu items.

The Decades Menu will be available starting on Oct. 31 at participating restaurants. Extra promotions will be available through the Taco Bell mobile app.