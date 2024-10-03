Burger King Reveals Purple Whopper Inspired by Wednesday in Addams Family Tie-In

Halloween is near and Burger King wants to celebrate too. In honor of the spooky season, they have introduced a limited edition Whopper. Beginning Oct. 10, customers can experience four Burger King favorites inspired by The Addams Family animated films for a limited-time nationwide.

The fast food chain has partnered with Amazon MGM Studios Consumer Products and the animated adaptations of The Addams Family. Each of the limited edition items are inspired by a different character from the beloved animated franchise. Along with the whoppers, there will also be limited edition King Jr. Meal toys inspired by the characters from animated films.

Guests can bite into a specialty whopper. Wednesday's Whopper is a twist on the legendary flame-grilled Whopper which incldes Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and onions on a purple bun topped with black sesame seeds. The Thing's Rings is the chain's take on the signature BK crispy onion rings served in themed packaging of The Addams Family's beloved, but served with a mysterious one-handed helper – Thing! Gomez's Churro Fries Keep are a deliciously crispy, fried churros coated in cinnamon sugar and paired with chocolate dipping sauce. Morticia's Kooky Chocolate Shake is a shake that features creamy soft serve mixed with chocolate cake batter fudge and topped with black and purple cookie pieces.

"Halloween holds a special place in our brand's history, and we know our Guests look forward to seeing what delicious and kooky creations we come up with each year," Pat O'Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America said in a press release, as reported by Business Wire. "We know The Addams Family also has an affinity for the scarier things in life, so we're excited to offer fans not one, but four new takes on their favorite BK products this Halloween season with these Addams Family-inspired creations."