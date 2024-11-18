Burger King Is Giving Away 1 Million Whoppers for $1

Burger King is offering fans a whopper of a deal. For a limited time only, the fan-favorite fast food chain is saying “thanks a million” to fans who participated in its Million Dollar Whopper Contest by selling one million Whoppers for just $1.

The $1 Whopper offer officially kicked off on Nov. 12. Unfortunately, the offer will be short-lived, as it is only available while supplies last. The offer is available to members of the Royal Perks loyalty program and can be claimed through the “offers” tab in the BK App.

The offer is Burger King’s way of showing appreciation to the more than one million participants of the first-ever Million Dollar Whopper Contest. Launched in February, the contest gave Burger King guests the chance to craft the Whopper of their dreams and submit their Whopper sandwich concept for a chance to win $1 million and have their creation on the Burger King menu for a limited time. After over a million people submitted their “dream” Whopper sandwich when the deadline closed in March, the competition has been narrowed down to three finalists, which are now available for BK fans to try. They can then vote for their favorite to be the grand prize winner.

Created by Fabian from California, the Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper takes the iconic Whopper and tops it with creamy pickle ranch, lettuce, fried pickles, bacon, and Swiss cheese. The Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper, created by Calvin from California, boasts, maple bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onions and jalapeños, smoky maple candied bacon, and American cheese. The third finalist, the Mexican Street Corn Whopper, was created by Kelsie from Nebraska and is topped with creamy street corn spread, lettuce, tomato, crunchy tortilla crisps, and spicy queso.

“We couldn’t think of any better way to recognize and celebrate our biggest Whopper lovers than with a special offer that lets everyone feel like a winner,” Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America, said in a press release. “We can’t wait to hear how Guests think these three new creations stack up to the classic and look forward to them ultimately crowning the winner of the $1 million grand prize.”

Considered to be one of the most iconic fast food menu items, the Whopper hit the Burger King menu in 1957. The famous burger features a quarter pound of savory flame-grilled beef that is topped with juicy tomatoes, fresh lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a soft sesame seed bun.