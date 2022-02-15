Burger King Drive-Thru Encounter Could Be a New Level of Awkward in Viral Video

A Burger King drive-thru experience for one TikTok user led to an awkward experience that has since gone viral. Earlier this week, TikTok user @BreelynFay shared a video claiming that a Burger King employee sighed when she ordered a burger without pickles. The video has over 98,000 views and hundreds of comments from people who were disgusted by the employee’s behavior.

In the minute-long clip, Breeyln gave the employee her order as slowly as possible. First, she ordered a number four meal with cheese and no ketchup and a medium Coke, then a number two meal “with cheese with no pickles and no lettuce” and a medium Coke Zero. After Breelyn is heard asking the employee not to include pickles in the second burger, the employee breathed heavily, which Breelyn took as an annoyed sigh.

“When the employee at Burger King tries to make you feel like s— because you don’t like pickles,” Breelyn wrote. In a second caption, she explained, “He had already cut me off while ordering, and we sat there for two or three minutes before I started recording… I was seriously trying to be extra polite! I didn’t want him spitting on my food!!!”

The video has over 1,500 comments, many from people who agreed with Breelynn, notes The Daily Dot. “So sad how you seemed scared when asking for you food while trying to be polite,” one person wrote. “When the world’s nicest customer at the drive thru vs worst employee meet,” another commented. “I work in customer service and no matter how bad my day is I would NEVER treat someone like that it’s not acceptable,” another wrote.

Many other TikTok users suggested Breelyn really should have driven off. “Not gonna lie at that point I would go to a different place,” one person wrote. “I would’ve pulled off! If a fast food employee is giving me a attitude I’m pretty sure they would do something to my food,” another chimed in. “I used to work drive-thru and I understand being frustrated but this is just straight up disrespectful…customer was so sweet,” another commented.

Then again, one person noted that it is just really helpful to order what is on the menu at fast food restaurants and not ask for specific changes. “On behalf of every fast food worker, please just order what’s on the menu. This makes our jobs so much harder, god bless fast food workers,” one person wrote.

Burger King did have a famous “Have it your way” slogan, which many other TikTok users pointed out. Unfortunately, that slogan was phased out back in May 2014. It was replaced with the “Be Your Way” slogan, which was intended to let people know “they can and should live how they want anytime. It’s OK to not be perfect… Self expression is most important and it’s our differences that make us individuals instead of robots.”