McDonald's Adding New Dessert to Menu After Recent All-Day Removals

McDonald's is bringing Cookies and Crème pies to the US and I cannot wait to give these a try!



They've been in so many countries, but are finally coming to the states.



Are you going to give them a try? I'm going to need to eat one and then mix one in an OREO McFlurry! pic.twitter.com/WMJpGANqVt — Snackolator (@snackolator) July 3, 2023

Although McDonald's is phasing out its McCafé Bakery, the fast-food franchise has a new sweet treat to make up for it. The restaurant chain's new dessert product is cookies & crème pie, which consists of chocolate sandwich cookies, vanilla crème filling, and a chocolate cookie crumb crust. McDonald's USA announced it would be rolling out the new offering for a limited time in select areas, including Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, and New York, in the coming weeks. It comes in the wake of the company announcing that it is discontinuing its McCafé Bakery. Later this month, the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin, and Cinnamon Roll will be removed from the menu. A representative for the fast food chain told reporters from NBC News affiliate WFLA that they won't be available for much longer.

"We're always listening to our fans and adjusting our menu based on what they crave. Starting this month, we'll be phasing out our McCafé Bakery line-up, including the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll," the representative said. Despite not specifying when they might disappear, it seems safe to assume that "phasing out" means that once the current batch is gone, these items won't be restocked. The McCafé Bakery menu has been available since October 2020, promising the return of more sweet treats at the famous burger chain. The lineup, however, quickly dwindled down, and before long, there were only these three items left on the menu. As fast food chains have had a reputation for bringing back old favorites, this may not be the last time we will see these baked goods going forward.

The McDonald's rep was also quoted as saying: "We know goodbyes are never easy – but fans can still satisfy their sweet tooth with our iconic Chocolate Chip Cookies, Baked Apple Pie and frozen desserts at restaurants nationwide." The availability of these items may also vary depending on where the items are located, according to a report by Vice. A third-party company is suing McDonald's for the right to repair the McFlurry machines, which have a reputation for malfunctioning constantly. The company has also made headlines recently for the Grimace Birthday Shake, a beverage named after their purple mascot Grimace, who celebrated his 52nd birthday recently. The limited-edition purple milkshake was first made available as part of Grimace's Birthday Meal on June 12, and the creation of mini horror movies inspired by the concoction became a TikTok trend on the platform.