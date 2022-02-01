Burger King Brings Back Fan-Favorite Menu Item

A fan-favorite menu item has made its way back to the Burger King menu! The beloved fast-food chain has officially brought back the Big King, the royal-sized burger featuring two quarter-pound of flame-grilled beef patties and viewed as a Big Mac competitor, as its latest limited-time sandwich.

The Big King begins with two quarter-pound of flame-grilled beef patties that are topped with four slices of American cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles, and BK’s “special savory sauce, dubbed Stacker Sauce.” All of those mouth-watering ingredients are sandwiched between a toasted sesame seed bun. According to Chew Boom, the Big King will be available at participating locations nationwide for a limited time beginning later this week, with BK celebrating the sandwich’s return offering Royal Perks members exclusive early digital access via the brand’s website at BK.com or mobile app.

The Big King burger has been around for years under various names. It was first tested in the late ’90s under the name Double Supreme before it was formally introduced in September 1997. It was renamed the King Supreme in 2001, and after disappearing from the menu, the burger returned in 2019 as the Big King XL, with BK claiming that the burger had 175% more beef the McDonald’s Big Mac. Further setting itself apart from the Big Mac, the Big King skips the third bun in the middle of the burger.

The Big King’s return to menus marks just the latest addition to Burger King menus and follows the debut of the Guilty Butter Croquette Sandwich at Burger King Japan earlier this month. A meat-free sandwich described as having a “rich and captivating taste that is a bit different from the traditional croquette sandwiches,” the Guilty Butter Croquette Sandwich features a fried potato croquette, which replaces the traditional beef patty, that is topped with lettuce, onion, mayo, pickles, and a cheddar cheese sauce and placed between craft buns that are soaked in butter.

In the U.S., BK has started testing a new take on its iconic Whopper. Customers at select locations in Toledo, Ohio had the chance beginning this month to be the first to sink their teeth into Whopper Melts. Said to be a new, cheesy, melty way to enjoy the brand’s signature Whopper and served with flame-grilled beef patties and sandwiched between two slices of toast, the Whopper Melt comes in three different varieties – the original Whopper Melt, the Spicy Whopper Melt, and the Bacon Whopper Melt.