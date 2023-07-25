Burger King Sells Burger With Just Meat Following Viral Cheese-Only Version

The international menu item can be ordered with as many patties as customers want, with one food blogger ordering a 100-patty burger.

Burger King's menu is expanding, for better or worse. Following the debut of The Real Cheeseburger, a burger featuring 20 slices of American cheese and no meat, earlier this month, the popular fast food restaurant chain has dropped an all-new curious creation: The Real Meat Burger.

The Real Meat Burger is essentially identical to The Real Cheeseburger, except it swaps out the cheese for beef patties. Available only in Thailand, the burger features three beef patties sandwiched between a hamburger bun. Other typical burger toppings, including pickles, lettuce, and ketchup, are not included in the burger. The basic version with three patties costs 339 baht ($9.79), according to a Facebook post from the official Burger King Thailand account. However, the burger is customizable in the fact that customers can add as many extra patties as they want, with each one costing an additional 100 baht ($2.89), making the Real Meat Burger the perfect menu item for meat lovers. According to Burger King Thailand, BK guests can order the new burger by saying that they don't want vegetables and other sauces, "only meat." Customers cannot order onion, tomatoes or other vegetables, or even cheese or sauce to their sandwich, with BK Thailand's post reading, "only meat."

After teasing in the comments on the post that he was "going to try to order," blogger Believe Me, I Already Ate (เชื่อกู กูแดกมาแล้ว) shared a post of himself grabbing The Real Meat Burger at his local Burger King. In the clip, he said, "Hello everyone, today I'm at Burger King. I'm here because I really want to know what a burger with 100 pieces of meat will look like," per Today. Several hands had to hold the completed burger, which the blogger estimated would cost 10,039 baht, which is about $291.51.

The Real Meat Burger's addition comes after Burger King Thailand debuted The Real Cheeseburger earlier this month. The unusual burger is simply a bun filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese. Following its official launch on July 9, The Real Cheeseburger completely sold out.

BK Thailand was seemingly looking to capitalize on the all-cheese cheeseburger's success. On July 17, Burger King Thailand introduced several new burger ideas to fans, asking which was their favorite. The options included the Real Pickle Burger, Real Tomato Burger, Real Onion Burger, Real Lettuce Burger, Real Bun Burger, Real Sauce Burger, Real Mayonnise Burger, Real Sesame Burger, and Real BBQ Burger. Fans, however, asked for a Real Meat Burger, which BK Thailand clearly listened to.