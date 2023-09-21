Burger King Bringing Back Popular Whopper, But There's a Catch

Burger King's iconic Whopper lineup is about to get a lot spicier. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain is bringing back a menu item fans have been waiting for, with the the Angry Whopper officially set to return to menus beginning Thursday, Sept. 28, but there's a major catch that will leave many fans disappointed.

According to Chew Boom, only Burger King guests in a single location will be able to get their hands on the famed dish, as the Angry Whopper is only returning for a limited-time test run exclusively in the Columbus, Ohio area. These limited-time trial periods are typically used to judge a product's potential success and can lead to test products eventually rolling out to more locations across the country, meaning it is possible that Burger King is considering a nationwide run for the Angry Whopper. Chew Boom even suggested that BK could be eyeing a special event, such as a Halloween-themed Angry Whopper.

First introduced back in 2009, the Angry Whopper adds a bit of a kick to the traditional Whopper. The burger features a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with spicy onion tanglers, melty pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, and angry sauce, all nestled between a toasted sesame seed bun. Although the burger was meant to provide some heat, a review from TheImpusliveBuy suggested it wasn't quite as spicy as originally intended.

"The only anger I get from the Angry Whopper is the anger I feel for it not being spicy enough. The red Angry Sauce was more peppery than spicy, the onion rings tasted normal, and the pepper jack cheese produced jack shit in terms of spiciness. The pickled jalapeno was the only ingredient that produced any spicy heat," the review reads. "On an angry scale of one to ten, with ten being Naomi Campbell beating your ass with a cell phone for not ensuring her Starbucks order was at her desired temperature of 63 degrees Celcius and one being an even-toned "I'm disappointed in you" from your laid back parents who don't really believe in discipline, the Angry Whopper was a three, or a quick Three Stooges-esque slap to the head."

Still, TheImpusliveBuyer said that despite lacking the heat, the Angry Whopper was "d- tasty," something that many seemed to agree with judging by the anger sparked by the Angry Whopper's removal from the menu. In fact, fans were so eager to see the Whopper return that several Change.org petitions were created calling on BK to bring the Angry Burger back, something that did happen briefly in 2016.