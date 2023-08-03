Burger King Unveils Sausage Burger

Burger lovers with a hankering for a little something extra can now top their burger with sausage. Burger King has rolled out an all-new burger, the beloved fast food chain debuting the new Spiral German Sausage Burger on its menus in Thailand.

The new burger, which is now available to order, packs on the meat with a flame-grilled beef patty that is topped with cheese, a spiral German sausage, and barbecue sauce. All of those ingredients are then cushioned between a toasted sesame seed bun. According to Brand Eating, the burgers are only available for a limited time, and only while supplies last, at Burger King locations across Taiwan, where they cost $109 NT, or about $3.46 US. It is unclear if there are plans to bring the burger to any of BK's other locations across the globe or if the new menu item will remain exclusive to Taiwan.

The burger is one of several new burgers to appear on Burger King menus over the past few weeks. In July, the burger chain, known for its Whopper, made waves across the globe when it debuted The Real Cheeseburger, an unusual creation that features nothing but a bun layered with 20 slices of American cheese and no meat or other typical burger toppings, in Thailand. Although the burger caused some confusion, disbelief, and disgust, with one person who tried the menu item telling CNN that "this was a bit too much," the burger completely sold out.

BK went on to debut The Real Meat Burger later in July. That burger, also only available in Thailand, features three beef patties sandwiched between a hamburger bun, though guests can add as many patties as they'd like (one person even ordered 100 patties). Similar to The Real Cheeseburger, The Real Meat Burger does not feature any other burger toppings, such as pickles, lettuce, and ketchup.

While these unusual creations have yet to make their way to the U.S., BK fans stateside still have plenty of burger options to choose from. BK's burger menu includes the infamous Whopper, Impossible Whopper, Texas Double Whopper, Bacon King, BBQ Bacon Whopper Jr., Big King, Bacon Cheeseburger, and more.