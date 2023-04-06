Starbucks Fans Are Disgusted by New Olive Oil Coffee

Starbucks' new drink is confounding its customers. The coffee giant is rolling out its Oleato line coffee infused with extra virgin olive oil, but the slick brews are causing some café lovers to recoil in disgust, The New York Post reported. Many caffeine addicts are complaining about the newest menu additions online, calling it "the worst thing I've ever tasted." A Caffé Latte, Iced Cortado, Golden Foam Cold Brew, Oleato Deconstructed, and Golden Foam Espresso Martini are some Oleato offerings. In a video shared last week, @bananashrooms demonstrated her order: an iced latte with a heavy pour of olive oil between the cubes. As a result of the viral video, many displeased users expressed their opinions.

As part of its new olive oil additions, Starbucks announced in February that it would begin with Milan before expanding to select U.S. locations. The Oleato beverages were introduced to the U.S. on March 23, a Starbucks spokesperson told The New York Post. The spokesperson said that Starbucks Reserve Roasteries and select Starbucks Reserve locations in New York, Seattle, and Chicago would carry the exclusive line. Customers can also purchase selected Oleato drinks at Seattle and Los Angeles Starbucks stores.

"The inspiration first came when our founder, Howard Schultz, visited Sicily in the summer of 2022," Starbucks said in its statement to The Post. "Italy's romance with coffee, food and connection has served as an inspiration for the Starbucks Experience since the company's earliest days, influencing our coffee, food, and store designs, as well as our reverence for artistry."

The Partanna extra virgin olive oil drizzle on Starbucks brew resulted from Schultz's Sicilian vacation, which uncovered a longstanding Italian "family tradition" of consuming olive oil daily. "Now, there's going to be people who say, 'Olive oil in coffee?' But the proof is in the cup," Schultz said in a February statement. "In over 40 years, I can't remember a moment in time where I've been more excited, more enthused that demonstrates the pride, the quality, the passion, the heritage and the craft of what Starbucks can do."

The Post noted some backlash against Starbucks' decision to take away fan favorites like pistachio flavoring, almond milk cold foam, raspberry syrup, and the cool lime refresher while introducing olive oil as an option. Many others have endorsed the unusual combination, explaining that the oil separates when poured into an iced beverage; in a hot cup of coffee, it is steamed with milk to prevent separation.

The Oleato line has been praised by a health influencer on TikTok named Cambri Guest in a clip she posted on the app. Even after swirling her plastic cup, she said she couldn't taste olive oil, despite saying she had never tried anything like it. The fitness pro also highlighted olive oil's benefits, including reducing inflammation and improving heart health.