Burger King Adds New Whopper to Menu

The new Candied Bacon Whopper is now available at participating Burger King locations nationwide, with the fast food chain teasing even more new menu items to come in February.

For decades now, Burger King has been known as the Home of the Whopper, and now that dynasty is growing. The beloved fast food restaurant has combined two of customers' favorite things – its signature Whopper sandwich and bacon – to create an all-new addition to its menu, BK this month rolling out the new Candied Bacon Whopper.

Available at participating Burger King locations nationwide as of Monday, Jan. 29, BK confirmed to USA Today, the new Candied Bacon Whopper puts a delicious twist on the beloved burger. The sandwich boasts a classic Whopper flame-grilled beef patty, which is topped with tomatoes and lettuce. Where it sets itself apart from the traditional Whopper is the addition of crispy fried onions, garlic aioli, sweet bacon jam, and brown sugar candied bacon, all of which are nestled between a sesame seed bun.

The new Candied Bacon Whopper rolled out nationwide on Monday as limited-edition menu item, with BK currently teasing several other new items to debut in the coming weeks. The fast food chain told USA Today that beginning Feb. 14, a new take on the classic Big Fish sandwich will be available. The new Fiery Big Fish offers a bit of a kick to the original sandwich featuring lettuce, pickles, tartar sauce, and a spicy glaze on a brioche-style bun. Royal Perks members can grab a Big Fish for $2 with the purchase of a full-price item from Feb. 14 through March 28, BK said.

But that's not all. Over on its official Instagram account, Burger King has been teasing something bigger. The chain wiped its account clean this month, returning Monday to ask fans, "how would you top your Whopper?" The video, which showcased various ingredients, was captioned, "get ur flame-grilled ideas cooking," teasing that "something big" is coming on Monday, Feb. 5. In a follow-up post later that same day, BK gave fans a glimpse at that "something big" when it shared a close-up photo (with a disclosure saying they were "AI-generated") of what appears to be a new Whopper topped with all of the usual ingredients in addition to what appeared to be tater tots.

Fans can grab the new Candied Bacon Whopper at participating BK locations nationwide now, with the Fiery Big Fish set to rollout on Feb. 14. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates!