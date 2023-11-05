McDonald's Fans Livid After $16 Meal Goes Viral

The growing outrage over inflation and price gouging has found a powerful outlet on social media. Many people have pointed out that fast food chains like McDonald's are no longer as affordable as they used to be, even relative to other options. A viral video from TikTok user Christopher Olive is making the rounds as it seems to have summed up this point nicely.

Olive is an influencer with nearly half a million followers on TikTok, and his video about McDonald's is gaining a lot of traction. In it, he pans across a meal from McDonald's and says: "So, I understand there's a labor shortage, wage increases, and a number of other factors, but $16? $16 for a burger, a large fry, and a drink? It's just crazy!" Olive's video made waves when he first posted it back in December, but now it is gaining even more traction after McDonald's reported a 14 percent increase in revenue on Monday. The fast food giant is now worth $6.69 billion, and many customers feel that it is owes this success to "price-gouging."

"Companies know they can get these prices now so they'll never go back. doesn't matter who's in office," wrote one commenter under Olive's video. On the other hand, some thought that Olive was exaggerating to make a point. Another person wrote: "Bro ordered the most expensive meal they have and acted surprised." Meanwhile, many fans listed ideas for healthier meals at the same price point, arguing that McDonald's has been rendered pointless.

The point that Olive ordered a "premium" meal from McDonald's is not wrong, but even the cheapest options on the menu have seen staggering price increases. The once-popular "dollar menu" has become a "value menu" where even fountain soft drinks cost $1.29. Meanwhile, commenters noted that McDonald's revenue windfall this year does not seem to be trickling down to its employees, many of whom still work for their state's minimum wage.

Still, commenters' predictions about a drop in visits to McDonald's have already come true in some ways. While it reported massive profits, the company also reported a sharp drop in visits from customers with annual incomes of $45,000 or less. The chain is reportedly planning to focus more on its value menu going forward in the hopes of winning back the working class crowd. In the meantime, McDonald's is celebrating its stock prices.