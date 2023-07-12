Burger King Reveals 'Real' Cheeseburger With 20 Slices of Cheese

Burger King customers in Thailand have a new menu item they're trying out: a burger with no meat and 20 slices of cheese. This week, the Thai operator of the fast food brand introduced their "real cheeseburger," a bun filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese. The official launch came on July 9. It quickly went viral on social media in Thailand with TikTok videos of customers sharing their experiences. "This is no joke. This is for real," Burger King said in a social media post. At one Burger King branch in Bangkok, one manager was overheard saying the outlet had to stop taking delivery orders so they could have enough stock left for walk-in diners as everyone in the area were interesting in trying it out. One customer who ordered the cheesy item spoke with CNN. Im Jeepetch, a 25-year-old IT engineer, said she loved cheese but "this was a bit too much." She added: "I could only finish half of it. This is an insane amount of cheese added into one burger. Food is good when things are at the right combination. Other burgers are already good. I think I will go back to my double cheese angus as usual."

It's not the only latest addition to the menu worldwide. In the U.S., the chain doubled down on the Whopper, its signature flame-grilled beef burger. Chains in select locations are also continuously tailoring their offerings to suit local tastes in different countries. In Thailand, cheese is a popular desire of younger customers. Burger King has also recently begun offering salmon katsu burgers, a healthier alternative to those looking to forgo beef.

In May, the chain in the U.S. offered red whoppers in honor of the latest Spider-Man film. Across the Spider-Verse fans could purchase the limited menu option through June 21. The red whopper featured a red bun with black sesame seeds.