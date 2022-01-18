Burger King Introduces New Mouthwatering Burger to Its Menu

Burger King is known for its mouth-watering flame-broiled burgers like the Whopper, but for those not visiting a BK stateside, the beloved fast food chain has a host of other unique menu items. That is the case for Burger King Malaysia, where an all-new sandwich has just hit the menu – the new Japanese Curry Salmon sandwich.

Boasting a crispy salmon patty coated in Japanese curry sauce, the Japanese Curry Salmon adds even more flavor with the addition of lettuce, onions, and American cheese. All of those ingredients are sandwiched between a toasted sesame seed bun. According to Chew Boom, the new menu item is now available at participating locations across Malaysia. Fast food lovers will have to act fast, though, as the sandwich has only been added to the menu as a limited time item, meaning it is set to eventually retire. Burger King has not indicated when the sandwich will disappear or if it will make an eventual return.

The new Japanese Curry Salmon sandwich joins the existing curry-themed menu, which was introduced back in September 2021 and also includes the Japanese Curry Whopper and Japanese Curry Chick’N Crisp sandwich. According to Malaysia Kini, the Japanese Curry Whopper feature’s the chain’s signature juicy 5-inch flame-grilled Whopper beef patty that is topped with two slices of American cheese, fresh onions, crispy lettuce, creamy mayo, a dusting of pepper, and soft, toasted sesame seed buns. The burger also boasts Japanese curry sauce. The Japanese Curry Chick’N Crisp sandwich, meanwhile, boasts all of those same ingredients, minus the beef patty, which is substituted with two crispy chicken fillets.

“The sauce is the winner here,” an erisgotsto.com review of the sandwiches read. “Mildly sweet with a hint of spice, and it binds all of the elements in the burger really well – you get a flavourful mix of sweet and savoury, paired with the crispness of the patty, the juicy moistness of the chicken meat, the soft and pillowy buns, plus the crunch from the onions and veggies.”

While BK fans stateside may not be able to get their hands on the new sandwich without a passport and a plane ticket, they may just have a chance to sink their teeth into another new menu item. Burger U.S. is currently testing Whopper Melts, described as “a new, cheesy, melty way to enjoy the brand’s signature Whopper,” at select locations in Ohio, with the possibility that they could one day roll out nationwide.