Bill Maher Reveals 'Eulogy' for Donald Trump, and the POTUS Is Fuming

Comedian Bill Maher delivered a fake "eulogy" for President Donald Trump on his HBO show, and the POTUS is apparently fuming over the sketch. On the Aug. 7 episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, the host held a faux funeral service for Trump, complete with a flower-framed photo of the non-deceased president. Among his many verbal-jabs at Trump, Maher quipped that Trump "never once failed to put himself before others."

Trump caught the episode, and has now taken to Twitter to share his personal thoughts on Maher. "Watched [Real Time with Bill Maher] last week for the first time in a long time. He’s totally SHOT, looks terrible, exhausted, gaunt, and weak. If there was ever a good reason for no shutdown, check out this jerk. He never had much going for him, but whatever he did have is missing in action!" Maher has since hit back at Trump, by re-tweeting the president's post, and adding, "Really? This is what the president of the United States does with his time?"

I thought, maybe if Trump could hear what a eulogy for him would sound like, maybe that would give him some insight into himself – so I prepared a modest example for him. #TrumpEulogy #FakeFuneral #FlyWhinyLittleBitchFly👼 pic.twitter.com/ExlTJXcafL — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 8, 2020

There is no denying that Maher's comedy bit was mean-spirited, but it should be noted that he has never been shy about his dislike for Trump, as he frequently criticized the president's words and actions. In the fake eulogy, however, he certainly took it several steps further. "He was a devoted father who every day tried to teach his children the wrong lessons of life," Maher joked, then going on to share what those "wrong lessons" are: "Be quick to anger, never never let go of a grudge. See the worst in people, and treat them all equally based strictly on how much money they make and what they look like."

In concluding the eulogy, Maher said, "As for me personally, I guess what I’ll miss most about Don is his dull wit. He was never laughing. And when he made you laugh, it was always unintentional. But as a walking parody of himself he was a challenge to satirize and made me a better comedian for it. He died as he lived: wearing makeup and lying in front of all of us. So fly free, whiny little b—. Fly free. May you find the peace your Twitter thumbs never could."