Donald Trump Once Again Blasted for Having Products Made in China
Donald Trump has been vocal in his thoughts about products produced overseas in China. Since entering office, Trump has advocated for more manufacturing jobs in the states and less reliance on foreign countries providing labor. It turns out, though, that he may not follow all that he promotes.
An astute Twitter user and an author, Don Winslow, shared a collage of images that showed products produced for his campaign and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her clothing line all coming from China. This comes as a complete stark contract to all that he has advocated for. An opponent of the country, and continuing to voice his displeasure over them for bringing into the states what he refers to as the “Chinavirus,” Trump recently executed a pro-America manufacturing executive order in which he established rules for Federal Government agencies to “buy American.”
Dear media,
Did @realDonaldTrump punish other USA companies for not making their products in USA while having all of his clothes, his daughter @IvankaTrump's clothes, AND his Trump campaign merchandise (hats, mugs, clothes) made in China and Vietnam?#TrumpMadeInChina pic.twitter.com/QJGxLABjrD— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 10, 2020
After seeing all of the photos tracked down by Winslow, social media was filled with responses. Many were quick to call out Trump, who abruptly left his coronavirus briefing on Monday after a shooting occurred just outside of the White House, for not listening to his own message. Here’s a look at some of the most notable responses seen on Twiter.
Nothing, NOTHING happens in this filthy administration without greed and corruption behind it.— Exinfantrygrunt🌊🇺🇸 (@Exinfantrygrun1) August 10, 2020
Not ONE F-ing thing!
The media is not going to ask him. They don’t want trump going all out against the network. The reporters want to ask but have been told to go only so far.— PawC (@pawclark) August 10, 2020
If they are, he should be taxed and penalized as well.— Victor Theocharides (@VTheocharides) August 10, 2020
Everything Trump does is for his own benefit. It suits him to get his products made in China because it's cheaper. It suited him to ignore coronavirus for two months because he wanted a deal with China. It suits him to blame China for him letting 165,000 people die— SockApocalypse NZ (@NZdrama_llama) August 10, 2020
Everybody should have realized by now, that Donald Trump only cares about one person: Donald Trump— radiergummy (@radiergummy) August 10, 2020
Such hypocrites! #TrumpMadeInChina— Patricia Jacobs (@pitpatj) August 10, 2020
Why are we just now so outraged? Over 3yrs ppl. Over 3 yrs we've known this— C Mack 805 (@BrelandCraig) August 10, 2020