Donald Trump Once Again Blasted for Having Products Made in China

Donald Trump has been vocal in his thoughts about products produced overseas in China. Since entering office, Trump has advocated for more manufacturing jobs in the states and less reliance on foreign countries providing labor. It turns out, though, that he may not follow all that he promotes.

An astute Twitter user and an author, Don Winslow, shared a collage of images that showed products produced for his campaign and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her clothing line all coming from China. This comes as a complete stark contract to all that he has advocated for. An opponent of the country, and continuing to voice his displeasure over them for bringing into the states what he refers to as the “Chinavirus,” Trump recently executed a pro-America manufacturing executive order in which he established rules for Federal Government agencies to “buy American.”

Dear media, Did @realDonaldTrump punish other USA companies for not making their products in USA while having all of his clothes, his daughter @IvankaTrump's clothes, AND his Trump campaign merchandise (hats, mugs, clothes) made in China and Vietnam?#TrumpMadeInChina pic.twitter.com/QJGxLABjrD — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 10, 2020

After seeing all of the photos tracked down by Winslow, social media was filled with responses. Many were quick to call out Trump, who abruptly left his coronavirus briefing on Monday after a shooting occurred just outside of the White House, for not listening to his own message. Here’s a look at some of the most notable responses seen on Twiter.