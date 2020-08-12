Donald Trump's Attack Ad Against Democratic VP Nominee Kamala Harris Has Social Media Weighing In
After Kamala Harris was announced as the 2020 Democratic Vice President nominee, Donald Trump released an attack ad on the California senator. Now, social media users are weighing in on that post, and letting Trump know how they feel about it.
On Tuesday, Joe Biden revealed that Harris would be his running mate for the election, and no sooner had he shared the news than Trump posted the attack as on his Twitter account. In it, the Trump campaign calls Harris a "phony," and attempts to lambaste her for aligning with "radical left" politicians such as Sen. Bernie Sanders. The ad also attacks Democratic Presidential nominee, Biden, calling him "slow" and criticizing him for choosing Harris as his VP, due to her associations with progressive Democrats. Ever since Trump shared the attack ad, he has been getting a lot of responses from social media users. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
Already scared?— Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) August 11, 2020
Kamala Harris is as far from the “radical left” as a Democrat can get. Just admit it, you are scared of Kamala Harris! #BidenHarris2020— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 11, 2020
August 12, 2020
Trump is terrified of strong women.— Leona Lioness💙 (@LeonaLioness6) August 11, 2020
Lol this makes her sound awesome— Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) August 12, 2020
Calling the Biden-Harris ticket "radical left" is insane (I wish it was a little more radical left tbh). The Republican Party has drifted so far into fascism that they think the center is radical.— Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 11, 2020
You donated twice to Kamala Harris when she was running for reelection as CA attorney general— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 11, 2020
Radical left? @SenKamalaHarris was a prosecutor and an Attorney General.
She just snatched "LAW AND ORDER!" right out of @realDonaldTrump's little hands.— Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) August 11, 2020
Prob not a good idea to piss off a former prosecutor donald— Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) August 12, 2020
Trump responded to this news faster than the virus.— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 11, 2020
lol "radical left" she as establishment as they come— Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) August 11, 2020
You’re so desperate. It’s sad.— Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 12, 2020
How will you walk back your donations, your daughters donations, your treas sec. donations over the years to Kamala?!?!! Republicans want to know “why did you give her money if you don’t like her”!?— Alicia Figliuolo / aliciafigliuolo on ig (@AliciaFigliuolo) August 12, 2020