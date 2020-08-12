Donald Trump's Attack Ad Against Democratic VP Nominee Kamala Harris Has Social Media Weighing In

After Kamala Harris was announced as the 2020 Democratic Vice President nominee, Donald Trump released an attack ad on the California senator. Now, social media users are weighing in on that post, and letting Trump know how they feel about it.

On Tuesday, Joe Biden revealed that Harris would be his running mate for the election, and no sooner had he shared the news than Trump posted the attack as on his Twitter account. In it, the Trump campaign calls Harris a "phony," and attempts to lambaste her for aligning with "radical left" politicians such as Sen. Bernie Sanders. The ad also attacks Democratic Presidential nominee, Biden, calling him "slow" and criticizing him for choosing Harris as his VP, due to her associations with progressive Democrats. Ever since Trump shared the attack ad, he has been getting a lot of responses from social media users. Scroll down to see what they are saying.