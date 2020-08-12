Donald Trump Suggests the 'Suburban Housewife' Will Vote for Him, Lighting up Social Media

President Donald Trump has suggested that the "suburban housewife" vote will go to him, and social media is lighting him up over it. In a tweet, Trump asserted that this will be the case due to him ending a program that he claims causes low income housing to "invade" neighborhoods. Trump then said that he believes Joe Biden, if elected, would reinstate the program, and allow New Jersey Senator Cory Booker to run it.

According to The Hill, the program Trump is referring to is the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule. This was an Obama-era rule that the outlets notes was "meant to quash racial discrimination." Issued by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in 2015, the AFFH rule "required local governments to prove that federal subsidies for housing projects would not go to developments with discriminatory zoning laws or regulations." Trump rolled back this rule in July. Now, his tweet about the moving getting him more "housewife" votes has social media users heated. Scroll down to see what they are saying.