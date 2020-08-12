Donald Trump Suggests the 'Suburban Housewife' Will Vote for Him, Lighting up Social Media
President Donald Trump has suggested that the "suburban housewife" vote will go to him, and social media is lighting him up over it. In a tweet, Trump asserted that this will be the case due to him ending a program that he claims causes low income housing to "invade" neighborhoods. Trump then said that he believes Joe Biden, if elected, would reinstate the program, and allow New Jersey Senator Cory Booker to run it.
According to The Hill, the program Trump is referring to is the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule. This was an Obama-era rule that the outlets notes was "meant to quash racial discrimination." Issued by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in 2015, the AFFH rule "required local governments to prove that federal subsidies for housing projects would not go to developments with discriminatory zoning laws or regulations." Trump rolled back this rule in July. Now, his tweet about the moving getting him more "housewife" votes has social media users heated. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
You don’t decide who every “suburban housewife” votes for. Suburban women decide that! This is the 21st Century. Women have rights!— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 12, 2020
I'm a suburban woman and I'm voting for #BidenHarris2020Landslide!— Curlyque (@curlyquequeque) August 12, 2020
All you have are racist and stereotypical tropes but guess what: they're not going to help you win.The "suburban housewife" is college educated and smart enough to know that you are an abysmal, racist, bigoted, sexist, misogynist, traitorous madman. We're voting #BidenHarris2020. pic.twitter.com/ajkaMpW9ZI— Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) August 12, 2020
So, is this it? You’re running on outright racism again. Ain’t gonna work this time. If by “suburban housewife” you mean middle class white women forget about it. We Want to celebrate all Americans, not degrade and divide like you do.— Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) August 12, 2020
Not THIS white woman. I cannot WAIT to vote against Trump and his racist, sexist policies, and VOTE IN real change.#WomenAgainstTrump— Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) August 12, 2020
He somehow got the impression that a wife is someone who sits at home all day drinking alone until her gallant breadwinner returns to chase minorities off the lawn and take her out to show off to his associates like a trophy over dinner. As far as he knows that's reality.— Leon Ryan (@LeonRyan) August 12, 2020
This “suburban housewife” tweet is a racist dog whistle about white women being scared of black men invading their neighborhoods and threatening their safety. Trump, in his desperation and sinking polls, uses racism as his last ditch effort to save his floundering campaign.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 12, 2020
Here is what suburban women know:
- 165K Americans are dead, 165K families mourning
- Grocery prices are up - "eating at home" costs Americans 4.6 % MORE YOY
- Wages are down, people are furloughed, unemployment is double-digits
- Your fear-mongering racism is horrific— Suzanne Lindbergh (@suzannebuzz) August 12, 2020
Suburban Housewives love it when a man tells them what they will be doing. Maybe you can also tell them what to have on the table for dinner when you get home. Steak and ketchup, right?— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) August 12, 2020
Help. I hate it here 😭🥺— Brittany Valenzuela (@BRITTANY_COHEN3) August 12, 2020
“Suburban housewives” are not Trump-style Barbies but for the most part, strong, working women who welcome families of color in all neighborhoods. These are not the days of Fred Trump. The country has moved forward without you Donald. Go play golf.— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 12, 2020
Suburban “housewife” here (really quite a bit more than that). I will be voting for Biden. All my suburban friends are voting for Biden, too.— 🌊Cyndia BLUE "Unstable Genius"🆘 (@malinablue) August 12, 2020
The “suburban housewife?” It’s 2020 grandpa, you are not in this era with the rest of this country and you will be left behind. 😳— Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) August 12, 2020
Suburban housewife here who would literally never ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever ever vote for you. Ever.— 👑 Hannah Nancarrow...Woods (@HannahNancarrow) August 12, 2020