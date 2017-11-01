Bettor Places an $8 Million Bet on World Series Game 6

While you may have placed a few bets with friends or co-workers on the outcome of this year’s World Series, you can be sure you’re not betting as much as one Vegas high roller.

Unknown Vegas bettor 5-0 in W Series – letting it all ride each game. Now up $8 MILLION! He bet it all on #Dodgers tonight!! — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) October 31, 2017

According to JR Bell, an odds provider for the Associated Press, one Las Vegas bettor has been making enormous bets on the winning team of each game of this year’s World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros.

Every time he wins, he has reinvested his winnings into the next game, which has netted him a cool $8 million so far.

The man, who is reportedly under 30 years old and Eastern European, is letting it all ride each time instead of saving a bit of cash.

He bet a total of $8 million on the Dodgers to win Game 6, and stood to win more than $6 million if the Dodgers pulled out the win — which they did, though for a while it looked like the mystery Vegas bettor might be $8 million poorer, rather than $14 million richer.

The Astros took the lead in the third inning after George Springer hit a solo home run to make it 1-0, but the Dodgers managed to score two runs on Astros pitcher Justin Verlander in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Dodgers bullpen even managed four shut-out innings while Joc Pederson hit a solo homer, giving the Dodgers a 3-1 win and forcing a game seven.

Let It Ride bettor wins again. 6 for 6 in WS! Expected to have $14 Million in action tomorrow!! I’ll let you know who he’s betting ASAP … — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) November 1, 2017

All in all, the Vegas bettor has gone six for six on World Series games, earning him a whopping $14 million total. Will he take the $14 million risk, or simply bet some of his earnings on tonight’s game and pocket the rest?

Bell writes that the bettor isn’t even a regular in Vegas casinos and that his only bets on record are a few “monster” bets on UFC — which he also won.

