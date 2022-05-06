Arby's Revamps Menu With Returning Favorites and All-New Items

✖

The Arby's menu may look a little different the next time you go to place your order. Heading into May, the fast-food restaurant chain opted for a bit of a menu revamp, bringing back one fan-favorite sandwich while also welcoming an entirely new item. Now back on the menu this month is the beloved Chicken Cheddar Ranch Sandwich, which returned alongside the launch of new Market Fresh Lemonades.

The Market Fresh Lemonades lineup officially debuted earlier this month and features three new beverage choices, all offering a perfect summer taste for the warmer months. The Market Fresh Classic Lemonade is made by mixing water with pure lemon juice and cane sugar, according to Chew Boom. The two other lemonades now available – Market Fresh Strawberry Lemonade and Market Fresh Peach Lemonade – take the brand's classic Lemonade and add either strawberry puree or peach puree.

Also available on the menu is the Chicken Cheddar Ranch Sandwich, which makes its return two years after it first debuted on the Arby's menu back in May 2020. Packed with flavor, the sandwich fried chicken tenders with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, and Parmesan peppercorn ranch sauce, all served on a toasted sesame seed bun. While the Chicken Cheddar Ranch Sandwich is available to order on its own, it is also available as part of a Chicken Cheddar Ranch Meal, which also includes a side of Curly Fries or Crinkle Fries and a drink. The sandwich is making its return as part of the revamped 2 For $6 Everyday Value menu, which currently also includes the Classic Roast Beef and White Cheddar Mac 'N Cheese, which boasts elbow macaroni that is coated and mixed with creamy white cheddar cheese sauce and joined that menu's lineup in January of this year. The chain's 2 For $6 Everyday Value menu undergoes numerous changes every year, refreshing the offerings to fans for fresh deals on some of their favorites.

Both the Market Fresh Lemonades drink lineup and the Chicken Cheddar Ranch Sandwich can be found at participating Arby's locations nationwide. However, it's best not to wait to place your order, as both are only joining the menu as limited time items, meaning they will eventually disappear. Arby's did not say just how long the items will be available.