Arby’s Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Menu Items in 2022

Arby’s is marking the start of the new year by bringing back two fan-favorite menu items. Both the Crispy Fish Sandwich and White Cheddar Mac ‘N Cheese are set to return to Arby’s restaurants nationwide heading into 2022. The two beloved items will make their return as part of the chain’s revamped 2 for $6 Everyday Value menu.

An annual offering, the Crispy Fish Sandwich features a crispy-fried, wild-caught Alaskan Pollock that is topped with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce and sandwiched between a sesame seed bun. The sandwich has become a fan-favorite, with fast food lovers eagerly awaiting its return every year. The second returning menu item, the White Cheddar Mac ‘N Cheese, boasts elbow macaroni that is coated and mixed with creamy white cheddar cheese sauce. It makes for the perfect main dish or side for any meal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/ChewBoom/status/1475856069381529601?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The two items are joining the chain’s revamped 2 for $6 Everyday Value menu, according to Chew Boom, which also notes that both the Crispy Fish Sandwich and White Cheddar Mac ‘N Cheese can be found at participating Arby’s locations nationwide for a limited time only. That menu also includes the Classic Beef ‘n Cheddar Sandwich, which boasts the chain’s signature roast beef, cheddar cheese sauce, and zesty Red Ranch all cushioned between a toasted onion roll. The menu also includes Premium Chicken Nuggets, nine bite-sized pieces of 100% all-white meat chicken in a crispy, seasoned breading, served with your choice of dipping sauce.

The chain’s 2 For $6 Everyday Value menu undergoes numerous changes every year, refreshing the offerings to fans for fresh deals on some of their favorites. As 2020 came to an end, the chain kicked off 2021 by revamping the 2 for $6 Everyday Value with the Buffalo Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Crispy Fish Sandwich, Roast Turkey & Swiss Wrap, and Classic Beef ‘n Cheddar Sandwich. Later in the year, it revamped the menu yet again, in April replacing those previous offerings with the Spicy Greek Gyro, Roast Turkey Gyro, Roast Beef Gyro, 3-piece Chicken Tenders, and Beef ‘N Cheddar sandwich. The chain’s Premium Chicken Nuggets then debuted on the menu in June.

The latest 2 for $6 Everyday Value menu revamp is just the latest change to the Arby’s menu. The chain is also rounding out the year with the introduction of the new Brisket Bacon ‘n Beef Dip Sandwich. The new sandwich, which features sliced smoked beef brisket and roast beef that is topped with melted Swiss cheese and bacon and served on a toasted sub roll, is available at participating Arby’s locations nationwide for a limited time.