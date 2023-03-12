Amazon Appliance Recall Issued

The Amazon Basics 2-in-1 Blender 600W has been recalled due to the risk of cuts and injuries. The online retailer removed the blender from their UK website because it presents "a risk of cuts as the cup base can be removed whilst the rotating cutting blades remain activated. This poses a risk of cuts/injuries as the user could remove the cup with the exposed blades still in operation." From August 2022 to January 2023, the product was exclusively sold online on Amazon UK. It was described as a "food blender appliance intended for blending a variety of foodstuff with rotating blades." The product does not comply with the Supply of Machinery (Safety) Regulations 2008 because of the risk of injury. Currently, Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly, and an image of the product and additional details can be found on the Office for Product Safety & Standards website.

Last month, Amazon had another substantial recall after a number of children's robes sold by the retailer were recalled amid concerns they posted serious injury hazards. The robes were recalled on Feb. 2 after it was determined they "fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), which posted four separate recalls. In the first recall, approximately 5,000 hooded, 100% polyester plush fleece robes for children were recalled. These robes were sold exclusively online at www.amazon.com between June 2021 and August 2022 for between $11 and $17 in blue, pink with brown polka dots, or white with dinosaurs. Additionally, 2,000 children's robes sold for between $16 and $25 on Amazon.com between August 2020 and June 2022 were also recalled.

There was a third recall affecting about 350 Betusline Official Apparel children's robes, which were made from 100% polyester and sold in sizes 12 months to 18 months, 110(3Y), 130(5Y), 150(8Y), and 170(12Y). In addition to the strawberry print and the sewn-in side seam belt, the robes also have two front pockets, as well as a hood, and were sold exclusively on Amazon for between $22 and $28 between January 2022 and April 2022. About 3,000 polyester robes were recalled on Feb. 2 after being sold exclusively online at Amazon from January 2022 through June 2022 for $14 to $17. In addition to blue, plaid, red roses, blue sharks, green dinosaurs, and white dinosaurs, these robes were also available in various colors and prints. Although no injuries were reported, the recalled robes did not meet the federal standards for flammability for children's sleepwear, posing a risk to children from burn injuries. Consumers were advised to remove the products immediately from children. Consumers can request a full refund from the importers (ChildLikeMe, BTPEIHTD, Betusline Official Apparel, and SGMWVB).