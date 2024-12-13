Buckingham Palace Staffer Arrested After Christmas Party Brawl

A Buckingham Palace staff member has been arrested after a fight broke out on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at what The Sun reports was an informal employee Christmas party with about 50 attendees.

News broke Friday, Dec. 13 that the staffer, believed to be a palace housemaid, smashed several glasses and attempted to punch a manager at All Bar One in London’s Victoria Street, a popular destination near Buckingham Palace.

When security reportedly attempted to calm her down, she continued to throw the glassware. An eyewitness told The Sun, “I’ve never seen one person get that crazy during a night out. She was on another level.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed the events to the outlet, saying, “At 21.21hrs on Tuesday, December 10, officers were called to a bar in Victoria Street, SW1, following reports that a customer had smashed glasses and attempted to assault a member of staff.”

“Officers attended and arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly,” the police statement continued. “She was taken into custody and released the following evening having been given a penalty notice for disorder.” The identity of the employee who was arrested has not been released publicly.

Following the incident, Buckingham Palace released a statement acknowledging the event. “We are aware of an incident outside the workplace involving a number of Household staff who had previously attended an early evening reception at the Palace,” the palace said in its statement. “While this was an informal social gathering, not an official Palace Christmas party, the facts will be fully investigated, with a robust disciplinary process followed in relation to individual staff and appropriate action taken.”

As the holidays approach, King Charles, 76, and Queen Camilla, 77, are expected to spend Christmas at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, as per tradition. Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, both 42, are expected to join the monarchs, as are their three children — Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Notably missing from the holiday plans are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were reportedly not invited to Sandringham this year. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex expect to spend the holidays at home in the U.S. with their children Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.