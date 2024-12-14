Jamie Foxx Reportedly Left Bloody After Birthday Brawl at Dinner

Jamie Foxx allegedly got bloodied up after a fight in the dining room of Mr. Chow on Friday night. The scuffle ended with the police being called, a spokesperson for Foxx shared in a statement confirming details with TMZ.

“Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth,” the rep’s statement reads. “He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

According to TMZ, police were called to the Beverly Hills restaurant around 10 p.m. local time after reports of the fight went out. The outlet also notes that Foxx was gone from the location before police arrived, likely getting the stitches mentioned in the statement.

Foxx had definitely been in attendance, though. TMZ notes that he was photographed entering with his daughters Corinne and Anelise, and his former partner Kristin Grannis. It was also his second time at the restaurant in recent weeks, arriving earlier in the week to celebrate the release of his Netflix special.

The special made headlines for numerous reasons, both accurately and controversially. While many were more focused on the Diddy rumors and Foxx’s jokes about the matter, he revealed exactly why he ended up in the hospital after suffering a “brain bleed that led to a stroke.”

“Please, Lord, let me get through this,” Foxx said at the time. “I realized quickly that when you’re in a medical emergency, your boys don’t know what the f– to do. Before I could get the aspirin [clicks his fingers] I went out.”

Foxx ended up in the hospital for 20 days, “waking up” on May 4 in a wheelchair and learning hw was taken to the doctor in Atlanta.

“What the f– is that?” he adds. “I don’t know if you can do Yelps for doctors, but that’s half a star.”