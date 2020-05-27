'Star Wars' Actor John Boyega Goes off on 'Racist White People' in Response to George Floyd's Death

✖

Star Wars star John Boyega has weighed in on the death of George Floyd. The 46-year-old Minneapolis man was murdered by police officers on Monday after responding to a call that he'd forged a check. Given that Floyd was black, the reaction from the police department has led to widespread outcry and protests calling for justice.

In a tweet sent Wednesday morning, Boyega wrote "I really f—ing hate racists," which naturally led to an avalanche of replies. The actor also wrote a follow-up tweet indicating that this was his "personal account" and was "not here for the kids." At first, Boyega responded to several of the replies as they came in. Though, as Page Six noted, he moved over to Instagram Live where he continued to speak out.

I really fucking hate racists. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) May 27, 2020

"It's very very important at this time that we ignore ignorance, and we ignore people that come through and try to make these stations what they're not," Boyega said. "A black man was just murdered in cold blood, in the streets, Stateside, again, while saying that he can't breathe. So I'll say it again: F— you racist white people. I said what I said. And if you don't f—ing like it, go suck a d—. Seriously. If you're a fan of me and you support my work and you're racist and you're arguing with what I was saying, f— off, you f—ing d—heads."

The initial police report claimed that Floyd exited his vehicle, which was parking in a parking lot, but then "he physically resisted officers," who then "were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress," adding "officers called for an ambulance." It also read that "at no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident."

As Boyega pointed out, Floyd's death served as a reminder of Eric Garner, another black man who was murdered by police, this time in New York City back in 2014. Garner's death was also captured on video, where he can be heard saying he couldn't breathe.

Several others have spoken about Floyd's death, including LeBron James and former Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo had previously issued a statement indicating that the four officers involved had been fired. The city's mayor, Jacob Frey, called the decision "the right call" via Twitter on Tuesday.