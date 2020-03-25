Dr. Anthony Fauci Returns for Tuesday White House Coronavirus Briefing, and Viewers Sound Off

After a very conspicuous absence on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci was once again present at the daily White House briefing on coronavirus. Fauci is not only the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases but a member of the federal coronavirus response team.

In recent weeks, Fauci has also become something of a stabilizing stable figure that many have turned to as President Donald Trump and his administration continues to be criticized for their handling of the ongoing pandemic. For example, Trump said on Monday that he hopes to reassess the guidelines regarding social distancing and self-isolation at the end of the current recommended 15-day self-isolation period. Fauci, however, refuted the president has by warning against the "opening up" of America was a premature call to make this early on.

"I can't jump in front of the microphone and push him down," Fauci told Science about his role in addressing the crisis. Instead, he described it more like, "OK, he said it. Let's try and get it corrected for the next time."

Though Fauci admits to the limitations he faces at these coronavirus briefings, his presence was nonetheless appreciated.