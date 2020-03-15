Donald Trump Urges People to 'Relax' While Ensuring Stores Will Stay Open, Fully Stocked Amid Coronavirus Fears

President Donald Trump took the stage at The White House again on Sunday, attempting to calm shopping panic across the country and update citizens on the continuing efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus. While the president didn't spend much time addressing the efforts of the government himself, he did make it clear that the panic shopping we've seen in recent days isn't necessary.

Trump and his coronavirus team hit the stage in the press room on Sunday afternoon, praising the FED's decision to cut federal interest rates to 0-0.25% in coordination with European markets. He also praised the rise of stocks on Friday during his national emergency press conference, taking a bit of a victory lap before diving into the latest virus update according to TMZ.

America's retailers are working hard to keep food and essentials stocked for the American public, and there is no need to hoard products. "They have it totally in hand," President @realDonaldTrump said. pic.twitter.com/AoRK7IuAKK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 15, 2020

After reading the names of more grocery chain CEOs, Trump moved on to tell citizens to buy less. He continued saying he had been informed that some chains had noted customers were buying more than they would buy over the holidays.

"Doug of Walmart said that they’re buying more than they buy at Christmas," Trump told gathered reporters. "Relax, we’re doing great, it all will pass."

He continued to say that inventory in stores will continue to be filled and shelves will be stocked. Trump also made the claim that stores will remain open throughout, despite reduced hours and changes in policies announced Saturday.

Trump also made the claims about younger people and their risks compared to older citizens that may be infected with the coronavirus.

"I think very important — the young people, people of good health, and groups of people are just not strongly affected," Trump said. "Elderly people that are not well or not well in certain respects are really a very dangerous group. We have to watch them, we have to protect them very much."

WATCH: Dr. Fauci explains that testing will be increasing, leading to an increase in the number of confirmed cases being reported; he reiterates that the situation in the US will be getting worse before it gets better. pic.twitter.com/7Rrzh5dM4y — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 15, 2020

Many claims that Trump made during the opening of his press conference were later clarified by his team of experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci after a round of appearances on Sunday morning talk shows.

"People need to understand that things will get worse before they get better," Fauci said on ABC's This Week. He later echoed similar sentiments during the press conference and said he stood by his statements.