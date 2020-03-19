Donald Trump Shares Video of Response Team's Tips to Combat Coronavirus, and Social Media Weighs In

President Donald Trump shared a message from members of the coronavirus response team talking about how important social distancing is to limit the spread of COVID-19. In the clip, coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams and NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci all offer guidance on how to best flatten the curve.

"Social distancing is what we refer to when we ask people to stay at least six feet apart," Birx said, with Adams adding that people should "[stay] away from people whom you might get coronavirus from or who are at high risk and whom you might spread coronavirus to." Fauci suggested, "You can socially distance yourself from people in social settings by not going to bars, not going to restaurants, not going to theaters where there are a lot of people. It all just means physical separation so that you have a space between you and others who might actually be infected or might infect you."

Trump shared the message from the experts with the caption, "SOCIAL DISTANCING!" on Thursday morning, just ahead of a planned press conference from him and the rest of the task force to give updates on the latest.

Social media had a wide response to Trump's tweet; continue on to see what people are saying about it.