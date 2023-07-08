Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Model Kindly Meyers stays in phenomenal shape and wears the most stylish workout wear while staying fit. The OnlyFans creator recently took to Instagram to model a pink workout set for her followers. As she posed around her Nashville, Tennessee, home, the Playboy model showed off the outfit, which you can own yourself.

We were able to find both Kindly Myers' top and leggings from the original site, Bombshell Sportwear. Continue on to see photos of model Kindly Meyers' all-pink look and learn how you can make her style your own.

The top in question is a pink Bombshell Sportswear Knockout Sports Bra, which is listed at $68. The item's official description reads: "Knock out your gym sets in this edgy-meets-function sports bra. Constructed with the front Gold V Accessory, Small Keyhole, and adjustable stunner back design. It's edgy enough to wear beyond the gym, and supportive enough for any workout. Turn heads and make it a match with the Victory Leggings."

It comes in sizes XS to XL.

The matching bottoms are Victory Scrunch Leggings, also from Bombshell sportswear. The listed price is just $92, and the official description reads: "Level up your legging game with these showstopper leggings. It's all about the details with the Gold V Back Accessory, Keyhole and scrunch butt design to accentuate your assets. Designed with our signature soft fabric that will make you never want to take them off."

It comes in sizes XS to L.

More About Kindly Myers

(Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for CLD)

Kindly Myers previously served in the Army National Guard and now has a massively successful modeling career, best known for her presence on Instagram and OnlyFans. She has huge social media followings: 3.6 million on Instagram, 665,000 on Twitter, 110,000 on TikTok, 47,000 on Thread and 15,000 on YouTube, in addition to undisclosed OnlyFans and Snapchat followings. As for how she stays in shape for all the photos and videos she poses for, she revealed she has an extensive workout regimen.

"It is a lot of hard work and effort, but I actually love it," Kindly Myers told FHM Canada. "I work out with a trainer 4-5 days a week and do cardio 6 days a week. I have a love/ hate relationship ship with the stair climber."