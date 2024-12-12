‘Full House’ Star’s Wife Files for Divorce

Former Full House child star Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit and his wife Hye Rim Choi are calling it quits. After five years of marriage, Tuomy-Wilhoit’s wife reportedly filed for divorce from the actor, who played Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky’s twin son Nicky Katsopolis on the ABC sitcom, according to a TMZ report published Wednesday.

Neither Tuomy-Wilhoit nor Choi have publicly addressed news of their divorce, and it remains unclear when exactly the couple split, as Choi did not list a date of separation in her divorce paperwork. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The couple tied the knot in July 2019 and do not have any children, meaning that they will not have to work on custody arrangements.

Tuomy-Wilhoit is best recognized for his work on Full House, the beloved ABC sitcom that ran for eight seasons from 1987 until 1995. The child star portrayed one of John Stamos and Lori Loughlin’s on-screen kids, Nicky and Alex Katsopolis, alongside his real-life twin brother Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit. The pair starred on 70 episodes of the show from 1992 until its series finale in 1995, taking over from Daniel and Kevin Renteria, who starred as the twins across 12 episodes from ’91 until ’92.

After Full House wrapped, and after they grew into adults, Tuomy-Wilhoit went on to become a firefighter, while his brother remained in the entertainment industry and worked as a foley artist in the sound department on shows and films like Black Sails, Game of Thrones, and Furious 7, E! News previously reported. The pair returned to their Full House roots when they reprised their roles as the Katsopolis twins in Netflix’s reboot Fuller House, which premiered in 2016.

“I knew what they looked like because I found them on Twitter, and we started following each other and communicating a little bit through that,” Loughlin told Glamour of their reunion on the Fuller House set. “I knew what they looked like grown-up, but it was really nice to see them … they’re doing a great job. They’re really funny!”

Tuomy-Wilhoit’s other credits include the 2022 video game World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and the films and series Beyond White Space (2018), Castle Rock (2019), The Blackout (2019), Emperor (2020), My Fiona (2021), and Home Team (2022), per his IMDb profile.