Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale is Here -- Don't Miss Out on These Deals

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty will feature savings of up to 50% this week on fragrances, makeup and skincare. But once the deals are gone, they're gone. If you want to upgrade your skincare routine or try out some new makeup for spring, you can do it while saving money at Ulta.

March 14

On Tuesday, get Nudestix's Nudies Matte all-over face bronze color. The multitasking balm can help you go nude but better. A blending brush is included. The colors include Beach Babe, Bondi Bae, Deep Maple, Sunkissed and Terracotta Tan. Other Nudestix products will be on sale, too.

Nudestix Nudie Matte all-over face bronze color, $18 (down from $35)

Looking for other March 14 sales? Select Conscious Beauty, Elizabeth Arden, Belif and Dermablend products will be on sale that day, too.

March 15

Stila's eyeliner will last all day -- no smudges, no smears, no runs and perfect form. The sharp felt tip makes application easy. See why so many people love this great eyeliner marker.

Stila Stay All Day waterproof liquid eyeliner, $12 (reduced from $24)

The other sales on March 15 will be great, too. Wait until Wednesday to get Murad targeted wrinkle corrector, a Flawless beauty fridge, Lorac Pro Eye palettes and Erborian BB cremes, all on sale.

March 16

Want plumper lips without the fillers? Try the Too Faced Lip Injection lip glosses. You can get either Lip Injection Extreme or Lip Injection Maximum Plump lip plumpers on sale this Thursday in a variety of colors. The tingle will bring blood flow to your lips to make them appear plumper and bigger.

Too Faced Lip Injection lip plumbers, starting at $15 (lowered from $29)

Are you looking for something else? Don't worry, there are plenty of other March 16 deals at Ulta. Get Strivectin Super-C serum, Serovital hgh dietary supplements, Iconic London multi-use sculpting palettes and About-face matte lip products.

March 17

This is Clarins' bestseller: the double serum firming and smoothing concentrate anti-aging serum. It has 21 active and potent plant extracts that promise to target lines and wrinkles, even out skin tone and boost radiance in just one week. It's noncomedogenic and formulated without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, silicones and mineral oils. Clarins boasts that a bottle is sold around the world every five seconds, so come see what all the fuss is about this St. Patrick's Day.

Clarins double serum firming and smoothing concentrate, $45 (originally $90)

There will be a lot more available this Friday, March 17 at Ulta. Save up to 50% on Dermalogica, Lancôme fragrances, Ofra Cosmetics highlighters and Anastasia Beverly Hills eyebrow gels.

