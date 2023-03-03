Walmart Rolled Back Prices on Apple Products -- Get the Deals Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're an Apple lover, you know that the company's products can tend toward the pricier side of things -- and that they rarely go on sale. But lucky for you, Walmart has a plethora of Apple products on sale right now, and you can save big money if you choose Walmart for all your Apple merchandise needs.

Top Apple deals at Walmart:

You can get iPhones, iPads, iPad accessories, Apple gift cards, AirTags, Apple TV devices, iPhone accessories, AirPods and Apple Watches at a lower price point than you might find in a retail store.

If you're trying to upgrade your home tech at low Walmart prices, the rollback sales can't be beat. Sign up for Walmart+ to get even more perks and savings.

Walmart Rollbacks on Apple Products

Upgrade your favorite tech products with these great Walmart deals on your favorite items from Apple.

iPhone 14

Did you know you can buy iPhones at Walmart? You can get an iPhone 14, an iPhone 14 Plus or the iPhone 14 Pro (pictured above) with a variety of storage options and colors. You can get these with your existing Verizon or AT&T plans or get a Straight Talk prepaid phone plan.

Learn more by clicking here.

AT&T iPhone 14 Pro 128GB, $29 a month for 36 months

Verizon iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB, $29 a month for 36 months

Apple smart keyboard for iPad

If you have an iPad, you might miss having a keyboard from time to time. Luckily, Apple has a solution: its smart keyboard. It fits many iPad, iPad Pro and iPad Air models. This full-size keyboard doesn't need to pair or charge, and when you're done using it, the Apple smart keyboard will fold into a lightweight cover for your iPad, helping to keep it safe.

Apple smart keyboard for iPad, $139 (reduced from $159)

Apple AirPods with charging case

Apple AirPods (with the charger case) are on sale at Walmart now, and they're compatible with all your favorite music streaming platforms and all of your Apple devices. You can control the headphones just by saying "Hey Siri," so listening to music really can be a totally hands-free experience.

Apple AirPods with charging case, $99 (down from $119)

Apple TV HD with 32GB

Apple TV HD works with your other favorite Apple products to bring you the best of shows, movies, sports and even live TV. You can control everything with the included Siri remote and pair it with AirPods, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness, Apple Music and of course, Apple TV+. Right now, it's $20 off the asking price at Walmart.

Apple TV HD with 32GB, $79 (down from $99)

10.2-inch Apple iPad with 64GB storage

In need of a new tablet? This Apple iPad is on sale for less than $300. The 10.2-inch display comes with true tone technology for the optimal display and has up to 10 hours of battery life. This Apple iPad option, on sale now, comes with a lightning charger and a whopping 256GB of storage.

10.2-inch Apple iPad with 256GB storage, $269 (down from $479)

Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE helps you stay connected to your iPhone, but it also tracks your fitness and keeps you safe. The clock face looks elegant and is totally in sync and compatible with Apple apps on your iPhone. It's also waterproof and swim-proof, and you can even make Apple payments right from your watch.

Apple Watch SE, $199 (down from $279)

Not sure what Apple product to buy? Get a gift card

If you are trying to find a gift for an Apple fan but aren't sure what they want or need, give them an Apple gift card starting at just $15 and going all the way up to $200. They can be used at any Apple Store location, at the App Store, or on iTunes, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Books, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, Apple Fitness+ or Apple One. Get a customized email delivery with a special message, or order a physical gift card to give away.

Apple gift cards from Walmart, $15 – $200

